Jeffrey Weese is an antiquarian who specializes in the coinage of ancient Greece and the Roman Empire.

I have been camping and exploring in Death Valley for many years, starting in the mid-1980s when a colleague of mine suggested one spring that once the snow melted and Tioga Pass was clear that we take a trip to the Eastern Sierra. So, early one morning, on the day of departure, we drove Highway 120 east through Yosemite National Park and then up and over to Lee Vining, the first town east of Yosemite’s boundary.

The first stop on our trip was at the Whoa Nellie Deli, a small mom-and-pop café tucked into a Mobil gas station on the outskirts of Lee Vining. After a filling breakfast, we headed south on U.S. Highway 395 through the Long Valley Caldera in Mono County. We soon came to the prehistoric Mono Lake with its eerie, out-of-this-world tufa structures growing out of the lakebed. After the obligatory stop at Mono Lake to visit the flies and brine shrimp, we left the warm, salty lake behind to continue our journey to Death Valley. Driving past Mammoth and June mountains, we resisted the temptation to stop and explore the Eastern Sierra lakes of Convict and Crowley.