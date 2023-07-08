I have been camping and exploring in Death Valley for many years, starting in the mid-1980s when a colleague of mine suggested one spring that once the snow melted and Tioga Pass was clear that we take a trip to the Eastern Sierra. So, early one morning, on the day of departure, we drove Highway 120 east through Yosemite National Park and then up and over to Lee Vining, the first town east of Yosemite’s boundary.
The first stop on our trip was at the Whoa Nellie Deli, a small mom-and-pop café tucked into a Mobil gas station on the outskirts of Lee Vining. After a filling breakfast, we headed south on U.S. Highway 395 through the Long Valley Caldera in Mono County. We soon came to the prehistoric Mono Lake with its eerie, out-of-this-world tufa structures growing out of the lakebed. After the obligatory stop at Mono Lake to visit the flies and brine shrimp, we left the warm, salty lake behind to continue our journey to Death Valley. Driving past Mammoth and June mountains, we resisted the temptation to stop and explore the Eastern Sierra lakes of Convict and Crowley.
Our first overnight stop of the sojourn was the Inyo County town of Bishop. Once we got into Bishop, a new surprise hit me: Bishop Creek, a fast-flowing mini-river flowing eastward, much to my astonishment. I had never seen a stream or current run west to east. All the rivers and streams in my native Northern California flowed west, coming off the slope of the Sierra to the San Joaquin / Sacramento River delta. Later that evening, I was told why rivers in the Eastern Sierra flowed east. At the Whiskey Creek Tavern and Inn, a Bishop resident explained that Owens Valley was on the eastern side of the Great Western Divide, thus all the creeks and streams flow eastward into the Great Basin.
The next day, after a peaceful night’s sleep and without further interruptions or delay, we were on to Death Valley. Once we turned off Highway 395 to Big Pine Death Valley Road, a world of color hit our eyes. The orange hills of the artist’s palette glowed neon in the fading sunlight of dusk. That night we made camp on the valley floor. I put a wool blanket I purchased in Mexico on the cooling sands and slept in a sleeping bag atop the blanket. Peering up at the stars in the dark night, the desert air was so clear that the stars seemed so close they tended to overlap.
Early the next morning, after a quick camp breakfast of coffee and pastries, we headed down to Badwater Basin — the lowest point in North America at 282 feet below sea level. Looking up at the hillside, you will see a marker indicating sea level, almost 30 feet above your head. Talk about feeling puny. Death Valley will make one think on many different levels. Death Valley will also make you hungry, with place names like the Panamint Hills and Chocolate Mountains. The myriad colors help stimulate the appetite. Death Valley National Park is truly a living desert, a beautiful painted desert.
It received its daunting and dreary name when in 1849 a group of fortune seekers took what they thought was a shortcut off the old Spanish trail and found themselves lost and very far away from the gold fields of the Mother Lode in the Sierra Nevada foothills east of Sacramento. The lost fortune seekers ate their oxen that were pulling the wagons of the 13 people in the gold party. Only one man perished, of unknown causes. As the survivors staggered out, one woman turned back and blew a kiss toward the blue mountains and said, “Goodbye Death Valley.” The name forever stuck.
Death Valley, despite its name, is a joy, a surprise and a wonder; its beauty coupled with wilderness is without compare. The very best times to visit are late spring and autumn. Even then, if camping in the park do not be shocked to wake up to a light frost. The living desert has lots of moisture in the clear night air.
Jeffrey Weese is a former resident of Fresno, now residing in Bakersfield.