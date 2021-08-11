In response to CDC guidance based on new information about the COVID delta variant, congresspersons are now required to wear masks inside the Capitol building. House Minority Leader and Young Gun strategist Kevin McCarthy reacted “…bringing masks back … is a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.” This is like saying dispatching fire trucks to the forest perpetuates California’s raging wildfires.
Our pandemic wildfire would be only embers today if all who were eligible for COVID vaccinations took advantage of the opportunity. As President Biden and others have said, this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Unfortunately, responsible adults who have received the vaccine are having to help clean up the mess of politically-motivated anti-vaxxers.
Many of us who acted responsibly and were vaccinated may resent the CDC’s new guidelines that everyone, vaccinated or not, should wear masks indoors in communities still affected by high levels of COVID infection.
The Darwin Awards recognize the accomplishments of people who improve the human gene pool by accidentally removing themselves from it through spectacular acts of stupidity. Past recipients include the thief who was crushed to death by a vending machine that fell on him as tried to break into it and the cartoon-genius who strapped a rocket to his car and crashed into the side of a mountain at 300 miles per hour.
Sometimes when I’m frustrated with the ridiculous pandemic rhetoric (e.g., “masks and vaccines are violations of my freedom”), the anti-science lies (e.g., “masks increase infection”), and the irresponsible failure to vaccinate, I say to myself “Well I’m vaccinated and safe. If the anti-vaxxers want their Darwin Awards so badly, please, be my guest.”
But this fantasy reckoning is problematic for two reasons. The first is practical, the second moral.
First, new scientific evidence suggests that the delta variant of the virus is more transmissible than earlier variants. While vaccinated people are almost completely protected from severe infection (over 99 percent of current COVID deaths are among the unvaccinated), rare breakthrough infections are occurring among the vaccinated and these infections can be passed on to unvaccinated individuals. The unvaccinated include innocent children for whom there is no vaccination, innocent people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, and politically-motivated anti-vaxxers.
A second practical consideration is that voluntary masking isn’t working. How many times have you gone into a Home Depot or Walmart that requests unvaccinated patrons to mask up, but you look around and see almost no one wearing a mask? More than 50 percent of the residents of Kern County are unvaccinated; someone is lying.
Masking based on vaccination status is impossible to enforce. Do we really expect an 18-year-old barista at Starbucks to sort out who needs a mask and who doesn’t? It is so much easier if we, the vaccinated, swallow our resentment and mask again for the sake of service workers who don’t need any additional hassles.
The moral argument is the same as it has always been. We mask for our own protection and for the protection of others — even those who irritate the heck out of us. The inconvenience of masking is clearly outweighed by the benefit of reducing the spread of the virus. We must stay solution-focused with our eye on the prize — a virus-free country — even if others remain obstruction-focused.
The time is coming when anti-vaxxers will have to make some hard choices, as employers begin to impose vaccinations as a condition of work. Unfortunately for them, “foolish” is not a federally protected category which will save them from their no-nonsense bosses who offer them the conditional privilege of work.
Lately, some conservative commentators have suggested that returning to mask-wearing this late in the pandemic is simply liberal virtue-signaling. This is just another example of the strange and desperate world of right-wing misinformation and spin.
Voluntarily donning a mask to protect others, even when you shouldn’t have to, is not virtue-signaling; it is virtue.
Steve Bacon is a professor of psychology and longtime resident of Bakersfield.