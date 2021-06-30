A recent article on the possibility of capturing carbon dioxide in Kern County was refreshing. Virtue-signaling by extremists on the left has created a dark green future reflected not only in extreme green policies, but also in actual darkness which will be brought upon the world. But, your article reminds us that a bright green future can be achieved with rational environmental rules.
We may never agree on the impact of carbon dioxide emissions on global temperatures. We may never know the economic impact either because the effects may be too small, the number of other factors may be too large, or any effect may be overwhelmed by the economic decline caused by dark green policies.
There are good reasons to conserve our fossil fuel resources, however, and there are approaches to protecting the environment that are more effective. We should look at the worldwide systemic effects of our actions to achieve rational solutions. The dark green approach of Sacramento and D.C. would kill Kern’s economy first, kill the economies of other U.S. energy-producing areas, and ultimately empower Russia, China and others that have no respect for human freedom or the environment. A better alternative exists.
Requiring zero carbon emissions from vehicles will sequester in millions of garages the rare earth elements needed for batteries. Requiring zero emissions from power plants on the grid will create power shortages with attendant human misery. Vast quantities of rare earth elements will be used in vehicle batteries to enable them to travel 300 to 400 miles on a charge, but those huge batteries will sit in garages and parking lots since most trips are less than 40 miles per day. Billions of dollars will be spent on charging stations along the highways of the realm. At home, all but the richest will swelter in high heat in the summer, and shiver in cold winters as the cost of electrical power increases. All will suffer in the dark of windless nights as solar panels sleep and wind turbines lie still. Poor countries unable to afford rare earth minerals, due to the rising prices created by shortages, will look to Russia and China for oil and gas resources for power.
Alternatives exist! Plug-in hybrid technology allows most trips to be done on battery power and conserves available rare earth elements while conserving gasoline and diesel. Any oil and gas not needed for other uses could be diverted to stationary power sources where the effluent carbon dioxide could be captured and sequestered as described in your article. If we had a rational regulatory approach, we could have much more hydroelectric and nuclear power.
Additional hydroelectric power also means more water storage — and we do need more water storage. If we utilized nuclear power for our electrical grid to the same degree as France and Sweden, our greenhouse gas production would be severely cut, and there would be adequate power on those dark nights and still days.
The economies saved by this brighter green strategy would have the resources to enhance and expand our parks and forests. Rational regulation, would allow utilities, forest managers, and fire departments to clear underbrush to prevent the vast fires exacerbated by dark green policies. In addition to the human misery and wildlife deaths created by these fires, they do create vast quantities of — you guessed it — carbon dioxide.
A dark green future or a bright green future: the choice is up to us.
John Stovall, Ph.D., is a retired attorney and management lecturer.