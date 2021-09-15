In David Blankenhorn’s book "Fatherless America," he advances the argument that our nation’s most urgent social problem is the absent father from the home. He notes two compelling statistics to support his position. “One, about 40 percent of American children will go to sleep in homes in which their fathers do not live. Two, before they reach the age of 18 more than half of our nation’s children are likely to spend at least a significant portion of their childhood living apart from their fathers.”
He further opines that “when we focus on social problems that plague our communities such as divorce, out-of-wedlock childbearing, children growing up in poverty, youth violence, unsafe neighborhoods, domestic violence, the weakening of parental authority, truancy and drug and alcohol abuse, we seldom acknowledge the underlying phenomenon that binds together these otherwise disparate issues: namely, the flight of males from their children’s lives.”
Despite Blankenhorn’s book being written 26 years ago, I can attest to both the accuracy of his findings and their relevancy. After 40 years in the legal profession, I know there exists a strong correlation between absent fathers and husbands from households and social instability. I cannot count the number of times during a criminal sentencing or resolving a contentious family law dispute imagining how an outcome could have been so different if only a loving father had been involved in the litigants’ lives. There is one local youth organization that not only appreciates this phenomenon, but is committed to addressing this precarious development.
RM Pyles Boys Camp sponsors a multi-year wilderness camp experience supplemented by year-round mentoring to help boys build life skills and instill values of hard work, education, honesty, accountability and making positive choices. As a camp counselor in 1969 and 1970, I worked with tough adolescents from east Bakersfield and Oildale, and other communities, to help them shed defenses, self-doubts and insecurities and come to appreciate their self-worth and potential.
When a young teen witnesses the majesty of a night sky teeming with millions of stars, he cannot help but gain a mature perspective of the universe and his place in it. He comes face to face with the human paradox of our insignificance and uniqueness. Other activities include a rope course, archery, fishing, athletics, arts and crafts, a full nature program, and a five-day wilderness trip to the Camp’s Lion Meadow in the Golden Trout Wilderness area. The bonding that takes place among the campers and staff from diverse backgrounds engenders life-long friendships. The Pyles Camp experience also includes a leadership and character development program for selected boys, starting at age 12 to 14, and continues through college, military or vocational training.
The Pyles Camp experience is transformational. Since its inception in 1949, more than 20,000 boys have benefited from the Pyles experience at no cost to them or their families. The camp is privately funded through community and business donations and grants and receives no government funding. In 1992 President George H. W. Bush designated Pyles Boys Camp as one of his Thousand Points of Light.
The Pyles Boys Camp motto of daring boys to become men should be a community collaboration because, as a society, we all benefit when boys grow up to become responsible, caring husbands and fathers.
The public is invited to work in partnership with the Pyles staff and countless volunteers in this worthy endeavor by attending the annual Kern County RM Pyles Boy’s Camp BBQ fundraiser this Saturday, Sept. 18, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Kern River Group Picnic Area (13375 Lake Ming Road in Bakersfield). Bring family and friends, enjoy a tri-tip meal, buy raffle tickets for fabulous prizes and, in so doing, you too can challenge boys to become men, in the truest sense of that word.
Robert Tafoya is a former counselor and Pyles Camp board member and a retired Kern County Superior Court judge.