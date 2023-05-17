We are fortunate to have CSUB as a part of Kern County where ideas can be freely debated and our citizens can expand their minds and improve their resumes. The University makes us better as human beings and improves our community. President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny is showing excellent leadership. More than 3,000 students will receive degrees in 2023.
Recent actions point to its importance to Kern County. A representative of our local Sikh community will join the California State University Board of Trustees as a Trustee and two local citizens will be honored at the graduation ceremony.
Raji Brar has been nominated by the governor to join the CSU Board of Trustees. It is a powerful leadership position on our nation's largest system of public higher education. I am sure she will be confirmed, She is a graduate of CSUB and a member of our growing South Asia community. She is chief operating officer for Countryside Corp. and active in local educational and health organizations. She is a successful local business woman and will represent Kern County as an excellent example of a CSUB graduate.
Two important members of our community will receive honorary doctorate degrees: Irma Carson and Cesar Chavez. The first honorary doctorate was given by the CSU Trustees in 1963 to President John F. Kennedy. Since then 738 have been awarded.
Cesar Chavez is an international icon with Kern County locations named after him because of his history as a farm worker and humanitarian. He has streets named after him around the world. He served in the United States Navy before becoming a farm worker. He fought to increase farm worker salaries and their well-being. He worked to expand voting rights, for fair housing, immigration and educational reform. More than 40,000 paid their respects at his funeral at Forty Acres near Delano. His gravesite is a National Monument in La Paz. His children and grandchildren will accept his award at CSUB. Many students and graduates at CSUB are first and second generation farm workers. Cesar Chavez said "the end of all education should be service to others."
Irma Carson, like many of us here in Kern County, was an immigrant. She moved here with her family in 1953 from segregated St. Louis, Mo. She quickly became a pioneer for African American women and an advocate for families and children. She was the first Black working at Bakersfield's City Hall, becoming its first female police officer. As an elected trustee on the Bakersfield City School District Board, she pushed educational reform. Carson was elected to the Bakersfield City Council in 1994 where she fought for racial and gender justice. When she retired from the Bakersfield Police Department, she became the executive director of the Ebony Counseling Center. She expanded its services to address high infant mortality, educate the community about HIV/AIDS, provide teen pregnancy counseling and worked to reduce substance abuse. Carson believes education is the way to success and the only realistic approach to improving the quality of life for all the citizens in Kern County. She has worked to make Bakersfield a safer place to raise a family.
These three citizens deserve to be honored by our local university. Many of the students will be inspired because the honored individuals have backgrounds similar to theirs and their families.
Parental advice that my wife Wendy Wayne and I followed with our two sons came from Hodding Carter, a newspaper editor. He said a wise woman once said: "There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children, one is roots and the other is wings."
California State University, Bakersfield is giving their students and graduates this valuable bequest. The roots are recognizing individuals who have similar lives as its students. Wings are the education that is learned while a student, which allows them to fly and prosper in their lives.
Gene Tackett earned a master's degree in cultural anthropology from CSUB. He is retired and lives in Bakersfield.