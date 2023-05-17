We are fortunate to have CSUB as a part of Kern County where ideas can be freely debated and our citizens can expand their minds and improve their resumes. The University makes us better as human beings and improves our community. President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny is showing excellent leadership. More than 3,000 students will receive degrees in 2023.

Recent actions point to its importance to Kern County. A representative of our local Sikh community will join the California State University Board of Trustees as a Trustee and two local citizens will be honored at the graduation ceremony.

