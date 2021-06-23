Bowing the symbolic knee to “wokism” is the most progressive mandate in this hypersensitive and litigious cancel-culture environment. Racially on its veneer, this is ultimately about absolute power, class warfare and dominating control.
Critical race theory is a classic example of this. While appearing educational in its unveiling of historical racial injustices regarding the systemic and inherent nature of not only people and cultures, in reality it is nothing more than Marxism on steroids, soaked lavishly in the vacuous cauldron of identity politics, fast tracked for political expediency, i.e., the bait and switch. The blind don’t have to see, it is all about how they feel emotionally.
Why give in to this “bait” theory? There is this promised hope of historical, political, social and economic redemption, set apart from the evils of past wrongs, oversights and misappropriations. For instance, with the revival of reparations, it has been proposed that economic ills of injustice will heal, and the long sense of guilt for being on the wrong side of racial bigotry will be forgiven, even though the elevation of color minimizes the intrinsic true value of character.
Still our governing principles persist and will remain, for God made them. God is God, He so loved the world, He made man and woman equal, He designed the races, and established truth for us. Up is not down, good is not evil, and right is not wrong.
Our founding fathers did their best in trying to capture these principles in our founding documents. Leaning into what the future ideals of this country would be, they risked it all.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” — The Declaration of Independence
Enter in the critical “bait” theory. Since it is unable to formulate and accurately articulate with factual truth, it is critical that it must bait you into a theory that reeks with plausible deniability, which will be absent of historical integrity. It also contains the promise of a future viability based on race, gender and the supremacy ideological inclusion.
It is crucial that this bait is taken, for it will usher in incrementally the ultimate societal experiment so that karmic harmonization may be realized in permanent power, continual control and a conforming class.
Shocking the conscience is necessary and needed so that the emotional anesthesia for social justice healing will be achieved.
Taking the skin of the truth and embellishing it to the realm of obscurity, criminality and brutality is progressively acceptable in a culture where anarchy is sanctioned, and lawfulness is scrutinized.
Justified reparations, emotionalized protests, politicized flags and feigned holidays are but some of the vehicles and venues that must be used to establish a more consistent push during political expediency. When freedom of the flesh is optimized, liberty in life will be terrorized, the rule of law must be criminalized, those foundational principles and our founding documents must be minimized and eventually pulverized.
So in lieu of articulating a substantive argument with passion and zeal, we are left with graffiti-defaced public properties and profanity-laced diatribes, leaving those who are elected officials and the community at loss for civility, order and public trust.
It is critical we do not take that bait. It is designed to divide, dismay and destroy. We as a people, as a nation and as a country must “push back” on this, and we will be better off for it!
The Rev. Angelo Frazier is a pastor and a volunteer chaplain with the Bakersfield Police Department.