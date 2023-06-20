IMG_3763.jpg

Nada (Barnes) Nuanez-Byrum

I have always known inside my heart and soul that I am an artist . . . an artist hoping to one day paint beautiful pictures. I got an easy A in my Bakersfield High School senior art class. My teacher, Miss Patterson, encouraged us to overcome our fears and inhibitions.

When you are creating something from nothing, whether a pencil drawing, a story of words, a piece of music or choreography, you put yourself out there to be judged. You wait and watch and listen for a reaction. Will there be a smile of approval or raised questioning eyebrows? Will it be passed over and ignored? If criticized you must live with this failure and rejection. It takes a strong, passionate artist to put another work of art out there for more scrutiny.