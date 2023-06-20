I have always known inside my heart and soul that I am an artist . . . an artist hoping to one day paint beautiful pictures. I got an easy A in my Bakersfield High School senior art class. My teacher, Miss Patterson, encouraged us to overcome our fears and inhibitions.
When you are creating something from nothing, whether a pencil drawing, a story of words, a piece of music or choreography, you put yourself out there to be judged. You wait and watch and listen for a reaction. Will there be a smile of approval or raised questioning eyebrows? Will it be passed over and ignored? If criticized you must live with this failure and rejection. It takes a strong, passionate artist to put another work of art out there for more scrutiny.
My enthusiasm to be a painter melted away when I took Clayton Rippey’s Art 101 at Bakersfield College. Our first assignment was drawing our own hand over and over to perfection. Soon, to my dismay and disappointment, I realized my talents did not match my enthusiasm. I knew I was not tenacious and diligent enough to succeed in the art world and would have to find other ways to creatively express myself.
Sewing and decorating became my creative outlet; I made adorable clothes for my children and their dolls; sewed a velvet canopy, Camelot style, for the master bedroom and decorated our home with taste and style. On a whim I painted our refrigerator pink. I had heard through the grapevine that my ex-boyfriend’s wife was an excellent cook and he had gained a lot of weight. That little piece of gossip set me off on a culinary journey that earned me (I’m now bragging!) kudos from family and friends as a gourmet cook, able to produce from my kitchen delicious and beautifully presented dining experiences.
Could I make an art of building a loving family and beautiful home? Eventually I ventured back into painting, taking a class with Mr. Rippey in his Planz Road backyard studio where he was fabricating amazing works for many of Bakersfield’s public buildings. He told us, “Paint for your own approval.”
Then life caught up with me and it was necessary to do something that made some money. Consequently, I had no time left to play with paints, sew and decorate. I knew that one of these days, when the children were grown and I had lots of extra time, I would get back to my painting. Grandma Moses did not start her American Folk style simple pictures until she was well into her seventies.
Planning to be discovered in my eighties, I hoped to create delightful, playful scenes of my childhood neighborhood, but we lived in dreary company-owned housing where asbestos was mined leaving bare, white hillsides. Rattling dump trucks carrying chalky Celite barreled down narrow, dusty roads past our cracker-box, factory-green, tiny houses; but connected by meandering paths bordered with flowering ice plant and towering eucalyptus trees. Our small yards had patches of scrappy grass edged with bright nasturtiums climbing over broken down, wooden fences. Could I convey some beauty and hope into this drab poverty? Yes!
In my imagination these pictures would be colorful and charming — painted sweetly to soften the hardship of pre-war Depression.
The years passed, my eighties came, but my oil paints had dried up as did the passion of youth. It has been replaced with a totally different artistic passion, one that doesn’t require me to invest time and money into painting supplies and canvasses. A pencil and legal pad are all that is needed to empty my head of these stories and the compulsion to write them down.
I have no idea where this ability comes from, nor did I ever imagine I had any writing talent. With this new hobby I do not fear rejection or criticism because what I say is my very own truth and is valued by my family and friends who know me. This is my new purpose, to share my stories.
I know that I’ll never be a Grandma Moses; I’m just Grandma Nada.
Nada Nuanez Byrum of Bakersfield is an 87-year-old retired real estate broker.