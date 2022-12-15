Headshot - Howland (2) (1).JPG

Susan Howland is the senior programs director for the Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter.

Rooted in love and lived in the practicality of medical appointments, support groups and the balancing act of everyday life, serving as a caregiver for a loved one living with dementia spans full days, sleepless nights and newfound relationships with long-term friends and family.

As holiday seasons are underway, there are many ways to help the caregivers in your life as they navigate get-togethers, traditions and taking care of their loved one with dementia as well as themselves.