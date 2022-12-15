Rooted in love and lived in the practicality of medical appointments, support groups and the balancing act of everyday life, serving as a caregiver for a loved one living with dementia spans full days, sleepless nights and newfound relationships with long-term friends and family.
As holiday seasons are underway, there are many ways to help the caregivers in your life as they navigate get-togethers, traditions and taking care of their loved one with dementia as well as themselves.
Perhaps the greatest gift for the dementia caregiver is to start now, as we approach the new year, with a pledge to help the caregiver in your life year-round with a few small gestures that can have a big impact on decreasing stress that may arise while caregiving.
Something as simple as tackling an item on a caregiver's daily to-do list or changing open-answered questions to ones that help fill a specific need can relieve caregiver stress. For example, rather than asking, "let me know if you need anything,” ask more directly what the caregiver needs — change the question to, "I'm going to go to the store, what do you need?"
Offer to help with preparations for holidays — such as July 4th or Memorial Day — throughout the year. If the caregiver is usually the host, offer to take a turn or offer to help with the logistics, details and clean-up if s/he continues to host.
As a loved one, help coordinate family and friends to create a team and to provide a circle of care for the caregiver. Whether it be a simple stop-by to give the caregiver a break to organizing medical records into a care binder, the gift of time is another simple way to support caregivers year-round. Ask your caregiver to make a list of things they might need in the future. When you have a moment, take something off that list.
Finally, take a moment to learn more about the obstacles they face and how you can provide support. Visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 to learn about Alzheimer's and all dementia as well as to learn about local resources. The Helpline offers services in 200 languages and is open 365 days per year.
The task of caregiving for a person living with dementia can be overwhelming and exhausting. When it comes to supporting the 1.1 million caregivers across Alzheimer’s in California who provide more than 881,000,000 hours in unpaid care, together, as a community, we can care for caregivers throughout the year.
Susan Howland is the senior programs director for the Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter.