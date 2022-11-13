To vote or not to vote may no longer be the only question. For us here in Kern County, Calif., there are 525,000 eligible voters , 78 percent of which are registered, which means approximately 409,500 eligible, registered voters.
Only 13 percent voted. Say what? So, 53,235 people who are registered and eligible determined who will win in Kern County's elections this November.
If only 13 percent of automobile brakes worked?
What if only 13 percent of teachers truly taught, 13 percent of doctors believed in the Hippocratic oath, 13 percent of pastors preached the gospel, 13 percent of law enforcement honored the badge, 13 percent of our food was processed correctly, 13 percent of our water was filtered properly, 13 percent of taxpayers paid their taxes, 13 percent of marriages succeeded, 13 percent of our money was viable legal tender, 13 percent of parachutes opened properly, and 13 percent of our pharmaceuticals worked?
We can blame the establishment or the deep state or voter suppression or intimidation, apathy or ignorance. But only 13 percent are voting? What is generally ignored in all the statistical analysis, and expert pontification, is personal responsibility. Yes, personal responsibility.
With ballots mailed to just about every home and drop boxes on just about every corner, voting centers in every district, and round-the-clock political encouragement to vote, vote and vote, what then is the reason?
Lack of trust in the system, distrust of the candidates or has it just gotten so much easier to complain but not be involved no matter how bad things get?
What, then, is the issue? Is it because the candidates are shredded, shamed and accused? Or is it because candidates have to raise tons of money and probably lose friends and create enemies? You will not only see how the sausage is made; you will become that sausage.
But have we so segregated and siloed ourselves into the Black, Hispanic, white, women’s, transgender, Punjabi, Jewish, conservative, LGBT, liberal independent, progressive, Latino, Chinese, African American, Sikh, voting blocs that we have forgotten the all-important “American vote”?
Have we bought the line “It doesn’t matter anyway”?
Our system appears to be overwhelmed by the minority of votes that conspiracy theorists make child’s play of it all.
Something so fundamental and basic for our democracy must be better approached, but mostly have better participation. We are a representative democracy — a constitutional republic. Instead of suspecting a wave, let us create a wave by intentionally engaging in the full process of voting. So we should not be settled at all with 13 percent. It should be a wake-up call for us all to live out the hope of progress in the home of the brave, land of the free!
The Rev. Angelo Frazier is a pastor and a volunteer chaplain with the Bakersfield Police Department.