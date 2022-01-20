The phrase “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself” was spoken by President Franklin Roosevelt in his inaugural speech to reassure the American public that the difficulties facing them would be overcome. From the Christian perspective, that same encouragement comes from II Timothy 1:7, “God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”
Almost daily we are now being given conflicting information by authorities about COVID-19 that inspires just the opposite. One shot, two shots, one booster, two boosters? Mask, no mask, two masks, three masks, everywhere in public or just indoors? Isolate, hide away in fear of one another and the virus? Amid all this confusion, there are a few facts that are becoming increasingly clear.
First, the vaccines, although a blessing, are not going to solve the pandemic woes. Only the body’s God-designed ability to develop immunity will do that. Many promising therapeutic treatments were vilified or ignored, and not distributed simply because of who endorsed them. The common paper and cloth mask everyone is asked to wear in public places does not stop the airborne virus. Yes, they control spit and snot, but not the airborne virus. The lockdown mentality may slow the spread of the virus, but it also destroys the economy and sets us at odds against each other by creating a new discriminated against minority, the non-vaccinated.
Personally, being an old fat guy with breathing problems, and the primary caregiver for a parent, I thought it wise to get the vaccine. I knew from the outset it was not foolproof. My hope is still in God, trusting that his blessing makes rich and adds no sorrow with it (Proverbs 10:22) with both shots and the booster. To my fellow Christians, I assure you this vaccine is not the “Mark of the Beast.” The tactics used to enforce it on the public may be a dress rehearsal for those that will be used when that worldwide tyranny take power, but it is not the hill to die on. Neither is it something you should be forced or coerced into taking if your conscience or wisdom about your medical condition advises against it.
As for the masks, I will continue to wear the nearly useless masks. Not out of fear of the virus or the government, but out of respect for the people I do business with. Also, for their employees who are stuck wearing them even when the standard de jure stops requiring it of patrons.
Unfortunately, man in his stupidity is losing touch with godly wisdom by allowing medical science to be dictated by political science. But we are still “following the science.” We may never know, but much evidence points to this being a lab-developed virus. Perhaps we should thank those who funded “gain of function” testing in a Chinese lab for the gift that keeps on giving. Personally, I will thank God for intervening by inventing natural immunity and giving the wisdom for vaccines and therapeutics. I also thank him for his mercy in dumbing down the virus to a less-lethal version that creates herd immunity. Beyond that there is an eternal hope in him, and that’s the best of all. Fear not!
Tim Stormont is a local architect and lifelong east Bakersfield resident.