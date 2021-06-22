Despite what California’s state senators may believe, the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently changed the state’s workers’ compensation program.
As a legislative deadline loomed this month, state senators rejected a bill that would have permanently classified infection with coronavirus as a “presumptive” cause qualifying employees for workers’ compensation benefits and expanded the classification to other conditions hospital workers suffer, including some cancers, post-traumatic stress disorder, certain respiratory diseases, and muscle or ligament injuries.
The Senate’s rejection of Sen. Dave Cortese’s SB 213 killed the legislation for this session. But an executive order signed last May by Gov. Gavin Newsom and a bill passed by the Legislature and signed into law last fall established COVID-19 as presumed work-related illness for frontline, hospital and other “essential” workers. The protections remain in effect until 2023.
The pandemic-driven consideration of a contagious disease as a work-related “injury” just will not disappear with the sunsetting of California’s much-needed protections in 2023. It has caused the rethinking of the workers compensation system and what should be considered a “work related” injury.
Workers’ compensation is one of America’s oldest social insurance programs. Dating back to the 1910s, it is often referred to as the “Grand Bargain” between business and labor. Economic historians note that creation of the program was driven mostly by businesses seeking to control costs and head off potential litigation.
In a nutshell, workers who are injured or become sick on the job are provided with medical care and cash benefits to offset a portion of lost earnings due to disabilities. Employers benefit by being shielded from lawsuits for illnesses and injuries. Limits are set on damages workers can recover. For example, the “Grand Bargain” generally eliminated punitive damages for pain and suffering.
But back in the day, worker injuries were pretty straightforward. They involved traumatic injuries received on the factory floor. In more recent years, other “presumptive” work-related injuries expanded coverage to cancer and heart attacks, for example, in firefighters.
Now we have a contagious disease — specifically COVID-19 — that, for the time being, qualifies workers for benefits, including medical coverage and pay.
Opposing making that coverage permanent and expanding it to other ailments, employer representatives called SB 213 a “job killer” and warned that it would inflate the cost of workers’ compensation insurance and drive carriers out of California.
Employer groups also have been lobbying Congress to indemnify businesses altogether from the liability of their workers’ exposure to coronavirus.
California was not alone in temporarily expanding workers’ compensation benefits to employees infected by the coronavirus. Nearly 30 other states passed similar laws.
Ironically, employers who now complain that they cannot hire workers to fill jobs to reopen their businesses are the same ones who object to their employees being protected by COVID-19 medical and related workers’ compensation benefits.
Workers rightly fear coronavirus is still circulating in our communities — especially among those who refuse to be vaccinated and who refuse to wear masks.
Working a minimum wage job that lacks COVID-19 workers’ compensation protections is just not worth the risks. That is why jobs are going unfilled.
A recent study by the Santa Monica-based Rand Corp. of the workers’ compensation dilemma concluded that COVID-19 is presenting a “wholly different type of workplace hazard.”
“COVID-19 has created challenges for workers (exposure to risks with uncertain legal recourse) and employers (unwanted exposure to tort liability) that parallel the conditions that originally led to the workers’ compensation program,” Rand researchers concluded.
“Policymakers might thoughtfully consider the potential benefits and drawbacks to expanding workers’ compensation coverage for COVID-19 as part of a broader response to ensuring an efficient economic recovery from the pandemic, while also promoting public safety.”
As America has moved away from a manufacturing economy — and the “factory floors” that once were the focus of the workers’ compensation system — it is time for employers, employees and legislators to reconsider the definition of work-related injury.
Today it certainly includes COVID-19. And in California, that protection will continue until existing legislation sunsets in 2023.
But then what? The workers’ compensation system — what and who it protects — must be reconsidered and revised.
Timothy Bartell is an attorney and partner at Berry, Smith & Bartell located in Bakersfield and Fresno. He represents injured workers in the Central Valley.