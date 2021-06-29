Our Kern County Board of Supervisors needs to get a grip on the management problem in the county Fire Department.
Fire Chief David Witt and three deputy chiefs gone in two days is more than a shocker; it is an unprecedented event, a demoralizing circumstance for the department.
What also stands out here is all four of these dedicated public servants decided to retire with each having less than 30 years of service. Two of the deputy chiefs only worked 23 and 24 years, respectively. The other served 29 years, a more normal number of years of service.
A little-known public fact is other firefighters are leaving the department for other fire service agencies. Is their pay commensurate with how much city of Bakersfield firefighters are paid?
This speaks volumes on the plight of the County of Kern's Fire Department.
It must have been a pressure cooker for them.
Coming on the heels of seeing their rank-and-file firefighters having their overtime reduced and not receiving a real raise since 2009 must have taken its toll. Morale is low in the department. Good employee morale is important to achieving optimum productively, not just in the private sector.
Chief Witt is a good man but was given an almost impossible situation when he took the reins from Fire Chief Brian Marshall. Witt did everything he could to make a department plagued with myriad problems, including a $10 million Fire Fund deficit, better. He definitely did some good things.
Witt lasted only two years as chief and left with only 22 years of service.
This begs the question: How will the Board of Supervisors replace Witt? An open recruitment search must be undertaken for the good of the department and the public it serves.
With the loss of the department's top management, there is no bench to draw upon to be the next chief. It is time to go outside for some new blood and fresh ideas. A new set of eyes is paramount for the future of this important public safety department.
This strikes at the heart of just how important the Kern County Fire Department is viewed in the eyes of the "powers that be" on the fifth floor of the ornate County Administration Building.
Meanwhile, our selfless firefighters continue to serve us with open arms, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, rain or shine. Some are now working six to eight days straight.
All this is compounded by a growing Kern County budget deficit now pegged at $23.3 million, up from $18.2 million. It was only a few years ago when new CAO Ryan Alsop inherited a $44 million structural general fund deficit. Under Alsop's leadership, progress has been made, but annual budgets have been rescued by drawing upon reserves and monies not spent from county departments' budgets.
Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, the county will be able to infuse $174.8 million into the budget, which the board will pass in August.
Will the Fire Department receive the slated $6.1 million increase planned for the Kern County Sheriff's Office? Interestingly, part of these funds will go to hiring 17 new positions due to the KCSO civil rights settlement with the Department of Justice. But what the public may not know is the recent pay increases in the Sheriff's Department has not solved the continuing problem of not being able retain an adequate number our deputy sheriffs.
Let's hope our firefighters do not succumb to ennui and despair. Their profession is a noble one.
Mark Salvaggio is a former Bakersfield City Councilman and longtime Kern County political observer.