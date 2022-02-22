Pat Smith and I were elected on the same night of the November 1985 election. We upset two incumbents, Art Rockoff and James Barton, respectively.
In those days, members of the Bakersfield City Council were elected in odd years. Our City Charter was later changed to have council elections coincide with county elections.
I had the privilege to serve with Pat during her entire 13 years as a member of the Bakersfield City Council.
Pat Smith was always cordial, a gentle lady. She had a pleasant smile.
Smith led the City Council in passing an ordinance that gave senior citizens a 50 percent garbage fee rebate.
Sadly, the City Council repealed this ordinance a few years ago.
Smith helped me beat back a quick zone change for a couple of developers that might of hurt a small group of investors who owned some commercially zoned property across the street on Panama Lane, where an Albertsons was planning to be built.
The fear was Albertsons might decide to go in on the other property if the City Council approved commercial zoning there.
Attorneys George Martin and Ralph Wegis battled it out in the Council Chambers that night, representing each side of the issue.
Councilwoman Smith stood tall that night. She knew what the right thing was to do. She showed legislative courage.
The vote was 4-3 to deny the zone change.
Smith voted to build the Bakersfield Homeless Center. At the time, Bakersfield would become the first city in California to construct a homeless shelter. The vote was 5-2. Councilmen Kevin McDermott and Ken Peterson voted no.
Smith always supported the development of the Kern River Parkway.
She was the deciding vote to kill the infamous pitch and putt Sand Creek Golf Course proposed to be developed in the secondary floodplain of the Kern River between Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway.
The city had put the cart before the horse by signing a lease for this Kern River property without doing an environmental impact report first.
The vote to deny a required Statement of Overriding Considerations from the EIR for this proposed project was 4-3.
I made the motion to deny, not knowing if there were three other votes to kill the project. I glanced over at Councilwoman Smith. She nodded her head.
Later, the City Council designated this 440 acres as the Bakersfield Environmental Studies Area. It is part of our Kern River Parkway.
Pat Smith was a good councilwoman.
She was one of the last four living members of the City Council to hire City Manager Alan Tandy in 1992.
When my mother died two years ago at the age of 96, Pat Smith sent me an email offering her condolences. Pat was a caring person.
Most of the members of the first City Council I served on have passed away: James Childs, Chris Christensen, Don Ratty and now Pat Smith.
Only Rollie Moore and Mark Dickerson are still alive, to my knowledge.
Others members of future councils have also died — Ken Peterson, Pat DeMond and Lynn Edwards.
Mark C. Salvaggio is a former Bakersfield City Councilman and longtime Kern County political observer.