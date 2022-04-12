In a recent Community Voice: "Don't take changing Bakersfield's City Charter lightly," Mark Salvaggio got one thing right. Amending a City Charter is a serious undertaking that needs to be conducted by equally serious people. The city of Bakersfield has multiple needs and will face more challenges in the future. Unfortunately, Mr. Salvaggio is infatuated with maintaining Bakersfield as a 1950s Mayberry.
In contrast, KernTax has advocated for the innovation and modernization of our city's governance structure and operation.Some of the KernTax's concerns that need full venting are: The City Council's governance role is to provide innovative, visionary leadership and oversight. This does not change whether the council is part-time or full-time. It is highly challenging for part-time council members, with little or no staff support, to do much more than read council meeting agenda packets twice a month, each with 300 to more than 1,000 pages.
Whether Mr. Salvaggio wants to admit the facts, Bakersfield has a budget exceeding $683 million. It is the council's job to approve and monitor these funds. When Mr. Salvaggio joined the council, he represented less than 20,000 people. His successor represents nearly 60,000 residents. While the compensation of councilmembers has been frozen for more than 60 years by our archaic city charter, the number of constituents and caseloads served has tripled.
KernTax recommended a total staff of three to support all seven council members: a policy analyst; an auditor who specializes in performance audits; and an administrative assistant. In addition, instead of one email account for the entire council, each council member should have an individual email address. KernTax has consistently advocated the adoption of only the Sacramento and San Jose charters' best, most productive elements.
As the ceremonial leader of the city, the mayor's role has changed dramatically over the decades. In our new world, the mayor has a seat at the table with other large city mayors in their Sacramento meetings. All such mayors have staff. Currently, our mayor has an administrative assistant. In addition, our mayor needs a chief of staff/Legislative analyst to support her efforts.
Elected citywide, she represents more than 400,000 people yet does not have a vote on the council. KernTax thinks she should. Mr. Salvaggio continually worries about tie votes on the council. The mayor has broken a tie vote five times in five years. Mr. Salvaggio has a myopic view of the world. If something worked 30 years ago, it must work today and 30 years from now.
The city has almost 1,900 budgeted positions, of which 240 are unfilled. Since 2008, the Council has approved and overseen budgets with over 10 percent vacant positions. Consequently, city services have suffered dramatically due to the lack of bodies to address Bakersfield's growing needs.
Priorities are everything. Under the council's oversight, the city made promises concerning Measure N that are still unmet three years later. Accordingly, the city does not have a strategic plan or a deferred maintenance schedule for the proper expenditure of Measure N funds.
According to Mr. Salvaggio, "Effective mayors provide policy direction and vision; dedicated city council members set goals with the mayor to establish public policy; and skilled professional department managers led by the city manager carry out those decisions." This sounds great. If the system works properly, it doesn't. The mayor and council need to set visionary long-term strategic goals — plus mission, vision, and values statements.
KernTax believes the city's recently hired new team of department heads has the talent to lead Bakersfield to a better place by drafting and implementing annual operational objectives to accomplish the long-term vision and strategic goals set by the council. The council now needs to do its leadership job of setting strategic goals, adopting policies, overseeing staff's actions and getting out of their way.
Michael Turnipseed is executive director of the Kern County Taxpayers Association.