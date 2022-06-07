In response to Assemblyman Vince Fong’s Community Voices article, (“State’s responsible oil production offers an affordable energy supply”) of May 25, and State Sen. Shannon Grove’s article (“We know who to thank for high gas prices”) of May 29, I would add the following.
Gasoline prices in California specifically and in the country in general are, indeed, due to environmental regulations, high taxes, the Ukraine war, oil imports and stalling permits. However, one important driver of high oil prices and, by default, gasoline prices in California and the country, is Wall Street’s funding of oil drilling projects.
Prior to 2015, the industry dogma was “Drill, baby, drill.” The DUC (drilled, uncompleted) oil well inventory reached roughly 9,000 wells in the country according to the U.S. Energy Administration. In addition, many more wells were being completed (fracked and put into production) simultaneously.
The build-up of inventory was done without regard to economics because Wall Street was financing the drilling bonanza almost indiscriminately. Wall Street, however, was not receiving profitable returns and began cutting back on financing the drilling projects after 2014.
In short, after 20114 a new normal for the oil industry began: Profitability!
The focus on drilling and oil production volumes is now out. Executives are now incentivized to produce profits and it is done by cutting back on unnecessary drilling and completions. Excess cash is demanded by Wall Street investors in the form of dividends. Bonuses for drilling are out. Rewards for controlling costs are in.
Moreover, the new normal includes reducing the DUC inventory and drilling only as permitted by the organic cash flow constraints and hard-to-find financing. As of last month, the DUC inventory in the country stands at 4,223. The rig count for new wells is around 50 percent of prior years. As a result, the profitability and return to investors has ballooned to the billions of dollars.
According to Ryan Dezember and Matt Grossman of The Wall Street Journal, “The focus on profitability over growth also helps explain drillers’ muted response to the highest prices for oil and natural gas in more than a decade. Though U.S. oil and gas production has risen from lockdown lows, output remains below prepandemic levels even though crude prices have doubled since then, to about $110 a barrel…”
In regard to imports, according to the American Petroleum Institute, “The U.S. continues to import and export crude oil because the viscosity of oil (measured by its API gravity) being light or heavy and its sulfur content being low (sweet) or high (sour) largely determine the processes needed to refine it into fuel and other products. In general, refineries match their processing capabilities with types of crude oils from around the world…”
Hence, for reasons noted above and the fact that California is not connected via pipelines to the Permian Basin, the Bakken, etc. California must import from Iraq and the other countries. It is true, however, that years back California produced almost all the oil demanded by Californians (+/-70 percent). The rest was imported. Suffice it to say, that California will continue to import the product from other countries now and in the foreseeable future.
Arguably, Gov. Newsom’s refusal to allow more domestic production of oil in California exacerbates the problem of high prices to a certain extent. However, the major determinant of high gasoline prices in California and the country is the worldwide, market-driven, price of oil.
To lower fuel costs in California and the country, we must convince Wall Street to revert to the old normal, and for members of OPEC+ to increase volume production significantly. Furthermore, for California specifically, we would need to reduce or eliminate the $1.19 dollars per gallon in taxes.
That said, Wall Street always remembers the Golden Rule: “Whoever has the gold, makes the rules!”
Luis Medina has a background in construction management and real estate development.