Al Sandrini

Al Sandrini is former superintendent of the Norris School District and former executive director of the Sacramento-based Small School Districts’ Association.

 Alvin G. Sandrini

It’s been several years since I’ve lettered this forum as I’ve patiently tried to follow my heavenly father’s sage advice: “Don’t talk politics or religion in public!” But recent events have challenged my sense of duty.

By way of disclosure, I’m a registered Democrat (center right) who has primarily voted Republican for the past decades (Nixon, Bushes, McCain, Bill Thomas). So, if you choose to read, please don’t think of me as a left-wing socialist/communist.