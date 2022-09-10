It’s been several years since I’ve lettered this forum as I’ve patiently tried to follow my heavenly father’s sage advice: “Don’t talk politics or religion in public!” But recent events have challenged my sense of duty.
By way of disclosure, I’m a registered Democrat (center right) who has primarily voted Republican for the past decades (Nixon, Bushes, McCain, Bill Thomas). So, if you choose to read, please don’t think of me as a left-wing socialist/communist.
The question I have for friends on both sides of the aisle, do you really think the former president lacks the intelligence to know he is not entitled to keep documents, especially TOP SECRET documents, as outlined in the Presidential Records Act of 1978? I’ll wait.
Oh, I hear you. Many are telling me the former president declassified all those documents. Whoopsey! While the president is empowered to do so, there is a PROCESS to follow which includes notifying/memorializing action with agencies affected by the declassification. I’ve heard no confirmation for any of those agencies. I’ll wait.
Oh heck, I’ll give you the former guy waved his magic wand and declassified that material. The question remains is he entitled to have those documents in his possession. I’ll wait.
Silence is deafening! In all our hearts we must believe the Presidential Records Act clearly answers with a resounding NO!
But wait, there’s more…48 TOP SECRET folders were found empty! No one can answer my next frightful question, “Where are they?” because no one knows, YET. Hopefully we will discover their location and track their transfer, but until then I’m left with two or three scary theories: 1) They were empty when he took them (pretty weak); 2) He tore ‘em up and flushed them down the toilet (some historical evidence of this behavior); 3) He is holding them for sale to the highest bidder (most fearful and treasonous). Someday we will know, but until then, I hope and pray it isn’t behind door No. 3!
But wait, there’s more…the former president took (I want to say stole, but don’t want to inflame his supporters with inflammatory wording) documents related to a foreign country’s nuclear arsenal/readiness. I go back to question #1: Do you really think the former president lacks the intelligence …
I must admit a level of frustration when so many (friends and foe alike) attempt to respond to these questions with, “Yeah, but what about Hunter Biden’s laptop?” My simple response: If you have the evidence release it, charge him, and try him. I will raise that ante however with this, “What about Jared Kushner and the $2 billion received from the Saudis?” Let’s investigate ‘em both!!!!
Finally, I am looking forward to the renewal of the Jan. 6 hearings this month. Each session has produced, in my eyes, verifiable evidence a coup was truly planned. In my naiveite, I recognized the former president’s public attempts to pressure state officials to "find votes" or change approved electoral candidates but did not suspect he and his minions were working so diligently behind the curtain to corrupt the electoral count on Jan. 6.
Who knows, maybe new information from these hearings may inspire another letter.
Al Sandrini is a retired superintendent of the Norris School District and former executive director of the Small School District Association. The opinions expressed are his own.