As we approach the end of another summer, I find myself breathing a sigh of relief. Not because I dislike the season, but because the return to school brings a certain ease to my life as a parent. This got me thinking about the broader implications of our traditional school schedule and the potential benefits of a year-round system.
Picture this: It's a sweltering summer day in Bakersfield. My wife, a small business owner, receives a call. Her medical specialist, who usually has a months-long waiting list, has a last-minute cancellation. She can see her today. The only problem? Our kids are home for the summer break.
I had an important meeting with out-of-town clients. But, as any parent knows, when it comes to family, you make it work. So, that afternoon, our conference room turned into a makeshift movie theater, complete with popcorn and a screening of the latest animated hit. My boss was understanding, my clients were amused, and my kids? They had a blast. But it was a stark reminder of the challenges parents face during the long summer break.
This personal tale underscores a larger issue that our community faces: the need for a more flexible, accommodating school schedule. Our local school districts have been wrestling with the issue of poor student performance for quite some time, even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Now, more than ever, it's time we consider a bold and innovative solution: year-round schooling.
In a post-COVID-19 world, our students need all the help they can get to recover from the educational setbacks caused by lockdowns and online schooling. Year-round schooling could be the lifeline our students need. Research shows that students in year-round schooling perform better academically and have improved retention rates compared to those in traditional schooling systems. This is particularly crucial as we strive to bridge the learning gaps exacerbated by the pandemic.
The traditional summer break, while a cherished tradition, has its drawbacks. It creates a challenging time for parents, particularly those who can't afford full-day child care or summer camps. Year-round schooling could alleviate these stressors by providing a more consistent schedule, reducing the long summer break into smaller, more manageable intervals throughout the year.
Moreover, year-round schooling could help our local economy. Parents who are worried about child care during the summer months aren't fully engaged in their work. A year-round school system could help alleviate this issue, boosting productivity and economic growth.
Critics may voice concerns that year-round schooling could lead to lower grades and higher dropout rates. However, the benefits, such as unique opportunities for students to travel, work and take intensive courses during breaks, can outweigh these concerns. Additionally, the "summer slide" phenomenon is significantly reduced, leading to more new learning when school resumes.
Concerns about potential teacher burnout with a year-round schedule are valid but can be mitigated. Providing teachers with necessary resources, such as high-quality teaching materials and professional development opportunities, can help them feel prepared and less stressed. A strong support system, including mental health resources and a supportive administrative team, is also crucial. A balanced appraisal system that recognizes the quality of teaching and student progress, rather than just test scores, can help reduce pressure on teachers.
Some parents worry about adjusting to a new schedule with shorter, more frequent breaks. However, these breaks can provide opportunities for enrichment activities and family trips without peak season crowds and prices. The shorter summer break also means less scramble for child care and less idle time for kids.
In conclusion, it's time we seriously consider year-round schooling in Bakersfield. Our students deserve every opportunity to succeed, and our community deserves a robust economy. To achieve this, our two largest school districts, Kern High School District and Bakersfield City School District, would need to lead the way. This change requires our leaders to think creatively and proactively to help our struggling students. Let's lead the way in implementing this change for the betterment of our city.
And who knows? Maybe the next time a last-minute appointment opens up or an important client comes to town, parents won't have to turn their offices into impromptu movie theaters.
Ian Journey is a father of two, advocating for year-round schooling, turning summer struggles into educational triumphs.