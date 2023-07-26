64767968c61f8.bio_image-jpg.jpg

Ian Journey is a mechanical engineer and passionate BMX racer, investing time and resources into shared biking adventures with his family.

As we approach the end of another summer, I find myself breathing a sigh of relief. Not because I dislike the season, but because the return to school brings a certain ease to my life as a parent. This got me thinking about the broader implications of our traditional school schedule and the potential benefits of a year-round system.

Picture this: It's a sweltering summer day in Bakersfield. My wife, a small business owner, receives a call. Her medical specialist, who usually has a months-long waiting list, has a last-minute cancellation. She can see her today. The only problem? Our kids are home for the summer break.