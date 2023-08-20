While we live in divisive times, that doesn’t mean division and discord have to rule the day. In fact, if your mutual goal is to find common ground for the greater good, it pays to take a chance on accomplishing something unprecedented. In 2008, that’s exactly what major California landowner Tejon Ranch Company and five leading conservation organizations agreed to do.

Informed by the best science and with a mutual commitment to do things differently, we chose collaboration over the prospect of prolonged litigation. Based on two years of structured negotiation with the Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, National Audubon, Planning and Conservation League, and Endangered Habitats League, the Tejon Ranch Company, in May 2008, made a monumental commitment to land protection in one of the largest private conservation deals in California history.