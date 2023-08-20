While we live in divisive times, that doesn’t mean division and discord have to rule the day. In fact, if your mutual goal is to find common ground for the greater good, it pays to take a chance on accomplishing something unprecedented. In 2008, that’s exactly what major California landowner Tejon Ranch Company and five leading conservation organizations agreed to do.
Informed by the best science and with a mutual commitment to do things differently, we chose collaboration over the prospect of prolonged litigation. Based on two years of structured negotiation with the Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, National Audubon, Planning and Conservation League, and Endangered Habitats League, the Tejon Ranch Company, in May 2008, made a monumental commitment to land protection in one of the largest private conservation deals in California history.
Through the Tejon Ranch Conservation and Land Use Agreement, the vast majority of Tejon Ranch, an iconic California property, was permanently protected, furthering the Company’s tradition of over 150 years of excellent stewardship of the historic landholding.
Fifteen years later, as non-traditional allies, we are now celebrating the ongoing progress of that challenging experiment — an experiment in large-scale working landscape conservation in concert with focused development sufficient to support both increased value for the company’s shareholders and the significant conservation goals.
Under the agreement, 90% (or approximately 240,000 acres) of the 270,000-acre property will be preserved and restored over time by science-based stewardship principles and opened to significant, carefully managed public access. On the remaining 10% (or approximately 30,000 acres), the company reserved the right to pursue its goal of creating tens of thousands of much-needed homes and jobs for California without opposition from the environmental signatories.
For each of the signatories to the 2008 Tejon Ranch Conservation and Land Use Agreement, the deal accomplished a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to preserve the rich biodiversity of the largest private landholding in California. At the same time, as then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger noted at the agreement’s unveiling, it demonstrated that “environmental stewardship and economic development are not mutually exclusive.”
The importance of the deal was reinforced in 2010, when California’s Wildlife Conservation Board unanimously approved $15.7 million to purchase conservation easements over the initial 62,000 acres of the conserved lands. The company has since conveyed and placed conservation easements on an additional 47,000 acres of its lands, bringing the total lands under conservation thus far to 109,000 acres.
These and future conservation easements donated by the company under the agreement are overseen by the Tejon Ranch Conservancy (“Conservancy”), an independent, nonprofit land trust, jointly created and governed by a 12-seat board of directors with equal representation of the environmental signatories, the company, and independent community members.
For all parties, the complex agreement was grounded on one indisputable fact: Tejon Ranch is the crown jewel among California’s natural gems due to its singular location, its beauty and the vast scale of its unfragmented landscape, its robust species diversity, and the company’s longstanding stewardship of the land.
Twenty minutes from greater Bakersfield’s 700,000 residents and just over an hour from the 18 million residents of metropolitan Los Angeles, Tejon Ranch sits at the junction of four major California natural ecosystems, unfragmented and virtually unchanged for centuries. It has been called “the Holy Grail of conservation” because species and habitat from the southern Sierra Nevada, the southern San Joaquin Valley, the Mojave Desert, and the California Coastal Range come together on this unspoiled working landscape within a metaphorical stone’s throw from one of the largest urban centers in the country.
Giant oaks, towering incense cedar, ancient Joshua trees, and sprawling California sycamores, along seasonal streams, still thrive, and each spring the foothills and desert lowlands are submerged in a sea of wildflowers. This year, after a deluge of winter rain, watersheds across the ranch are bursting with renewal.
While conservation is its exclusive mission, the conservancy’s activities, with more than $12 million in funding advanced by the company, are numerous: stewardship and easement monitoring of the conserved lands, oversight of scores of scientific research projects (including documentation of more than 2,400 plant, animal and other species), leading science-based education programs for underserved local students and organizing public access for thousands of visitors annually.
More broadly, as we strive to conserve 30% of our state and federal lands by 2030 — called “30x30” — the conservancy’s novel mandate, in partnership with Tejon Ranch Company, of science-based conservation over 90% of the vast property, together with significant public access, remains a replicable model for large-scale land protection enabled by carefully planned economic development by the landowner.
Not surprisingly, while the conservancy’s successes are many, so, too, are its challenges. Under the best of circumstances, conservation isn’t for the faint of heart. It is inherently a long-term undertaking, and it requires vision, commitment, patience and funding.
Notwithstanding these challenges, all parties to the 2008 agreement remain committed to its terms and to the conservancy’s mission, understanding that we are setting a new standard for conservation in responsible land development. While none of us will deny that a decade and a half is just the beginning, the conservancy’s success thus far is a significant head start on the litigation alternative. Today and, we hope, long into the future, the people and wildlife of California will be the beneficiaries.
Greg Bielli is president and CEO of the Tejon Ranch Company. Joel Reynolds is Western director of the Natural Resources Defense Council and board chair of the Tejon Ranch Conservancy.