Michael Bowers is vice president of government relations and public affairs at Centric Health California and a community advocate.

Obesity, a growing epidemic in Kern County, has long been recognized as a significant health concern. However, the current Medicare policy that excludes coverage for anti-obesity medications is not only outdated but also discriminatory. It's time for Congress to act and pass the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act to address this issue and promote health equity while saving millions of dollars for the health care system.

First and foremost, the recognition of obesity as a treatable chronic disease is long overdue. For two decades, Medicare has maintained a discriminatory prohibition against covering anti-obesity medications, leaving many individuals without access to effective treatments. Obesity is not merely a lifestyle choice but a complex medical condition with far-reaching health consequences. By acknowledging it as such, we take a significant step toward comprehensive care for all Americans.