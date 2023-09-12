Obesity, a growing epidemic in Kern County, has long been recognized as a significant health concern. However, the current Medicare policy that excludes coverage for anti-obesity medications is not only outdated but also discriminatory. It's time for Congress to act and pass the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act to address this issue and promote health equity while saving millions of dollars for the health care system.
First and foremost, the recognition of obesity as a treatable chronic disease is long overdue. For two decades, Medicare has maintained a discriminatory prohibition against covering anti-obesity medications, leaving many individuals without access to effective treatments. Obesity is not merely a lifestyle choice but a complex medical condition with far-reaching health consequences. By acknowledging it as such, we take a significant step toward comprehensive care for all Americans.
One crucial aspect of updating access to comprehensive obesity care is the potential for substantial cost savings within the health care system. Obesity is associated with myriad health complications, including heart disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer. By treating obesity early and effectively, we can reduce the incidence and severity of these related conditions, leading to substantial savings in health care expenditure.
Moreover, updating access to obesity medications will have a profound impact on communities of color. Obesity disproportionately affects Black, Hispanic and lower-income communities. Shockingly, nearly 50% of Black adults and 45% of Hispanic adults suffer from obesity, compared to about 42% of whites. This glaring health disparity is a direct result of systemic inequities in access to health care, nutritious food, and safe environments for physical activity.
What makes matters worse is that Black and Hispanic populations are already disproportionately affected by chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases like diabetes, and many forms of cancer. These diseases are often complications stemming from untreated obesity, exacerbating existing health disparities. More than half of the Black Medicare population has obesity, and two-thirds suffer from hypertension, further highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive obesity care.
By passing the TROA and eliminating Medicare's discriminatory prohibition on obesity medications, Congress can take a giant stride toward achieving health equity. It would signal a commitment to addressing the systemic inequalities that have perpetuated this health crisis for far too long.
In conclusion, the time for action is now. We cannot continue to deny access to essential treatments for obesity, a treatable chronic disease that affects millions of Americans. By passing the TROA, we recognize the urgency of this issue, save millions in health care costs, and take a significant step toward improving the health and well-being of communities of color. Congress, let us prioritize the health of our nation and pass this vital legislation without delay.
Michael Bowers is vice president of government relations and public affairs at Centric Health California and a community advocate.