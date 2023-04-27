Seventy-five years ago, Bakersfield had the honor to host about a dozen young Jewish students from what was then Palestine for pilot training for the anticipated rebirth of the State of Israel as the national home for the Jewish people.
None of us could foresee the future, but we had a clear picture of the past. Totalitarianism, populism and identity politics, in every instance, eventually results in human suffering.
The unspeakable, cruel and inhumane atrocities perpetuated by the Nazi regime and its supporters during the second world war became enshrined, as the Holocaust.
More than six million noncombatant Jewish victims, consisting of infants, children, women, men and senior citizens were NOT targeted based on their religious practices, country of origin or political affiliations. The litmus test was only “did you practice the traditions of Judaism or were you the descendant of someone who did?” The sentence was death, immediately or after forced labor and an intentional policy of brutality and starvation.
This small group received their certificate of completion (Wings?) at an informal ceremony, held in the living room of a private residence. It consisted of congratulatory speeches and homemade coffee cake made from a family recipe brought from a small village in Poland.
Each of them had personal, community and historic reasons for entering the fight to regain their ancestral homeland after 2,000 years of expulsion. They all made it back to become the first Israeli citizen pilots to serve in the Israeli Defense Force.
This nation that was reborn after two millennia of wandering and oppression imposed on the followers of Judaism became a sanctuary for Jews living anywhere in the world desiring to make Aliya’ (return).
During historically unprecedented migration, healing of the physical and emotional trauma experienced by its early immigrants, challenges of resettlement, defending against hostile neighboring countries, this “star“ of the Middle East developed the land and its remnant of Jewish survivors into a respected nation among nations.
Not yet perfect, and probably never, but prospering under a democratic form of government that continues to experience and amplify the diversity of opinion shared by an informed electorate.
Winston Churchill, with the famous quote attributed to an unknown source, reminded us that “democracy is the worst form of government; except for all the others!"
I take that to mean: Democracy has the potential to meet the needs of everyone, only if we all engage in the process by expressing our informed preference at the altar of the voting booth.
Today’s acrimony over Israel’s domestic and foreign policy is transparent democracy at work. The participants are mostly descendants of Holocaust survivors with strong opinions based on personal family history.
I don’t consider myself qualified, or even entitled to join in the dialogue on the merits. However, conventional wisdom would caution Israelis to be proud of what they have created, but to also be mindful of the wisdom of President Abraham Lincoln, who suffered through our own Civil War and reminded us that “a house divided cannot stand!"
Ideologies on the extremes may encourage a direction for society, but it is the middle road that ensures the continuation of progress toward a meaningful and honorable life for the great majority of we the people.
Older democracies (USA?) should encourage its electorate to remain open to competing ideas and priorities as they prepare to grant their precious vote in support of the leadership and policies that will preserve their individual aspirations. We must demand truth from the political process and our representatives in order to provide a factual framework to determine our electoral decisions.
The theft of our vote by untruths, spin and quotes out of context, is a crime against democracy and all the people that have paid the supreme sacrifice for us to enjoy it.
Phil Rudnick is a proud first-generation American and resident of Bakersfield.