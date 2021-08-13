Climate disruption is a fact that is being experienced on a planetary scale. Not even “alternative facts" are being offered to deny the reality of the devastating effects on our planet earth.
The debatable issue has been whether it is exacerbated by our dependence on fossil fuels as the preferred choice of energy for more than 100 years.
The arguments advanced in favor of continuing to pollute our atmosphere by the hydrocarbon industry come in various forms:
1. Global warming is a naturally occurring phenomenon dating back millions of years;
2. Replacing fossil fuels with non-polluting renewable wind and solar energy is a practical impossibility;
3. Phasing out fossil fuels will cause economic disruption resulting in job loss, communities suffering, higher transportation costs and dwindling profits for an industry and the oil rich countries that control the world price of a commodity upon which we have become dependent. (an addiction?);
4. Lastly, that we humans who have contributed to raising the standard of living for billions of our people, lack the resolve to overcome this “stumbling block” that may decimate earth and all its inhabitants.
Like all issues, there is some truth to both sides. Replacing fossil fuels will have severe economic impacts that will require careful planning to avoid the hardships that will result from the transformation to a sustainable renewable energy economy.
The alternative is to do nothing and continue to live in the short term of cheap gasoline manipulated by the entrenched fossil fuel industry and the oil rich countries that profit by it. When conditions support disruptions in supply and $150 a barrel oil (we have already experienced that), it will be too late to remedy our slide to extinction.
Have we entered the biblical age of Jeremiah? Are we being punished for violating the Golden Rule?
(I am not referring to he who has the gold rules!)
Are climate disruption and COVID-19 “stumbling blocks“ from on high? Is there a message we are not hearing because of our impaired sense of personal responsibility?
Unfortunately, we don’t have anyone today that can convey the demands and wisdom from On High to energize the responsibility of each of us to realize that we may live in the short run, but we can only survive, in the long run!
We have become Esau, who sold his birthright for a bowl of stew!
Borrowing the sentiment of Winston Churchill, we must enter our finest hour by confronting these challenges to ensure that future generations will remember us as responsible stewards of our planet instead of a care-nothing, do-nothing generation who was given the gift of life and the intellect to sustain it, but chose rather to condemn our unique habitat that took hundreds of millions of years in the making.
I dedicate this article to former vice president Al Gore and his effort to ring the bell of awareness. “Don’t ask for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee."
If not now, when?
Phil Rudnick is an attorney, farmer, rancher, businessman and life-long Bakersfield resident. He can be reached at phil@upstartvillage.com.