Let’s be clear. There is no excuse for vandalism of public restrooms — or vandalism of any kind. The issue is how public agencies respond to vandalism.

On March 7 in an article in The Californian titled “Park restrooms shuttered due to theft, vandalism” (with “doors twisted and pipes ripped from the walls”), Kern County staff offered no solutions except to close Virginia Avenue Park’s one restroom after a major break-in and theft.

Eddy Laine is a retired, longtime resident of Kern County and is a member of the executive committee, Sierra Club, Kern-Kaweah Chapter.