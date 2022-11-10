We are incredibly thankful for our Bakersfield community and the support we receive from the Mayor's Ball. 2022 has been historic in serving the tens of thousands of individuals and families in our hometown.
No community or neighborhood looks the same post-pandemic; the number of people searching for help and hope has increased more than last year and the year before.
However, the local church is still standing strong and willing to compassionately love their neighbor.
Church leaders want to help their cities. On the front lines and most with front-row views of brokenness, they know the specific physical, emotional and spiritual needs of families in their neighboring communities.
With or without CityServe, churches serve them with all they have and however they can, especially when disaster strikes. For some corners of the world, the disasters are wars and hurricanes. For others, it's a relapse of the bottle, a child taken too soon, or a suicidal thought turned reality.
Whatever the disaster, the church is there to serve with compassion just as God has called it to — before, during, and well after. This is why we know the more we resource local churches then the more people will be helped and loved.
This church empowerment movement started in Bakersfield but, rest assured, it hasn’t ended here. It’s continuing across the country and globe and it wouldn’t have happened without your support.
Be encouraged and take pride in that what has taken place in Bakersfield is now in 14 other states as well as Mexico, Canada, Europe and soon to be in Costa Rica. It’s a movement of loving your neighbor at its finest.
We love that we can partner with you to make Bakersfield a place where lives are transformed for the better and we look forward to more landmark years to come.
Thank you for your generosity!
The Mayor’s Ball is about bringing together leaders who care to invest in our community and see it become a flourishing place to live and thrive for all. One night a year, this exclusive premier gala unites multiple organizations and harnesses the power to generosity for a better community.
The Mayor’s Ball will be held on Saturday at City Center, 3201 F St. Table sponsorships, starting at $1,500 for a half-table for four, are still available at bakersfieldmayorsball.com.
Karl Hargestam is the executive director of CityServe.