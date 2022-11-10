Karl Hargestam

Karl Hargestam is the executive director of CityServe.

 Courtesy of CityServe

We are incredibly thankful for our Bakersfield community and the support we receive from the Mayor's Ball. 2022 has been historic in serving the tens of thousands of individuals and families in our hometown.

No community or neighborhood looks the same post-pandemic; the number of people searching for help and hope has increased more than last year and the year before.