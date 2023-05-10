6456af8c95a1c.bio_image-jpg.jpg

Amanda Hernandez is a Bakersfield College student and marketing writer.

When deciding what college to attend for continued education, students ask themselves many questions. But the truth is that an institution’s reputation takes precedence over the opportunities that may be available for the student. My journey was a clear representation of this.

Following high school graduation in 2018, many of my peers were enrolled and planning to attend Bakersfield College, but I refused to apply because I felt that attending a community college meant that I was less intelligent than other students.