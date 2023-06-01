Robert Tafoya

May was Mental Health Awareness Month and it invites us to examine this important topic. Given the increase in shootings throughout the country by young folk in just this year alone, it behooves us to stop and ask ourselves: What is going on?

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek, in a New York Times op-ed article, warned of an epidemic of loneliness in America. Dr. Omar Awan wrote a piece in Forbes magazine regarding social media and its effect on the mental health of teens in America and notes that 90% of teens ages 13-17 have used social media and teens are online an average nine hours a day, not including time spent on homework.