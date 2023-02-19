When the inevitable truth of God’s word is suppressed, the elevation of man’s lies must fill that void. Race, gender and the inescapable search for identity must be anchored in man’s best attempt at self-defining, why we are here, what we are to be doing and where are we going?
So, when I used the word colorblind, it is with the ideal as God sees us. It is not the absence of color but seeing color in the context of the whole person. The Bible rarely speaks of the color of a person; however, behavior, culture, heritage and character bring the whole person into focus.
And when I use the word racebound, I’m hoping to capture the segregated societal plantation we will end up on. This is the unnatural outcome when diversity, equity and inclusion have been so weaponized that race becomes the foundation for just about everything: job promotion, financial payoffs and endless economic subsidies.
In fact, the Bible warns us about looking at the outward appearances.
But the Lord said to Samuel, “Do not look at his appearance or at the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for God does not see as man sees, since man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” Samuel 16:7 (NASB)
The self-implied seduction of racial inferiority of historical facts as well as the continual rehashing of incidents, coupled with instances and challenges of daily life struggles and social justice engagement feeds the constant narrative of racial disparities that we are told must be universal absolutes! Must all life be viewed through the lens of race and gender? Is every crime against a person of color racist?
The inevitable progressive push to racial resegregation has begun — trumpeted by some well-meaning and influential constituents across this land. They hope that finally this scourge of historical wrongdoing racial disparity will be made right. This travesty of injustice of the Negro will then be forever reversed. Then true power will be established. The tail will wag the dog and in the words of those pushing for change, what was written has now been rewritten!
Question — where are the Indian, Chinese and Jewish history months? Weren’t they a vital and intricate part of our collective history? Weren’t they mistreated, abused and enslaved? Next up, every other marginalized group perceived or imagined will expect a day, week or month of affirmation, accommodation and/or exaltation, are we there yet?
Identity politics, the rise of use of pronouns, virtue signaling and gaslighting will become the ideology used to chisel away true progress, logic, science and, of course, common sense.
We have abandoned the foundational metric of wrong and right and made equity the default solution in resolving societal injustices. Equal access will never produce equal outcome. White fragility and critical race theory have not only muddied the waters of progress, when left unchecked, will turn us all into either victims or perpetrators.
History shows from absolute segregation to numerous civil legislations and the attitude of divisiveness, we have moved forward as one nation under God, in spite of the naysayers.
Does a colorblind society mean that the reality of minority marginalization, injustices and racial disparities get ignored and or redistricted over? There are those who would sure answer in the affirmative — citing neglected areas, lack of employment access, law enforcement abuses and, of course, the ever-present "systemic racism."
Here is what I have been praying about, that we see through eyes of faith, not race — that we get down to the principles and policies that underpin the values and hopes of this great nation — that we tap into the intrinsic beauty and uniqueness of every person.
When I received my undergrad degree in business and finance, it wasn’t in black business or white finance. There were no Jewish or Latino statistical formulas to follow. And yes, I’m aware of those who misused the system. Let’s prosecute those who misuse or break the law. But, we must not demonize or demolish the system.
There is no racial element in hard work, determination, ingenuity, dedication, practice, goal setting, relentlessness, creativity, perseverance, positive outlook, personal responsibility and integrity.
Culture and heritage deserve to be honored and celebrated. For instance, where is American Indian month, Chinese month or mix people month? And what about Jewish month, who by the way, are the oldest and most persecuted people on the planet!
I know some of this is a response to the belief that other cultures and heritages have purposefully been left out or ignored from the history books. But the progressive idea of generational victimization wrapped in political expediency heals no one and solves not the question of reparations.
Raised in the heart of the nation’s capital during one of the most racially destructive and divisive times in our history, growing up as a young boy, I saw evils of segregation and discrimination firsthand. It is from this framework plus 50 or so years I share the following.
I know what racial segregation is. I lived it.
I know what a plantation mindset is. I was surrounded by it.
I know what discrimination is. I’ve experienced it.
And I know what race hustlers and poverty pimps are. I know a few.
I still believe we are all created by God with certain unalienable rights. Among them are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
It is by His leading that color can be viewed in the context of the whole person and race is understood within the tapestry of His design.