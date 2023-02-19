PastorAngeloFrazier_20220912-144057_Gallery.jpg

Pastor Angelo Frazier

When the inevitable truth of God’s word is suppressed, the elevation of man’s lies must fill that void. Race, gender and the inescapable search for identity must be anchored in man’s best attempt at self-defining, why we are here, what we are to be doing and where are we going?

So, when I used the word colorblind, it is with the ideal as God sees us. It is not the absence of color but seeing color in the context of the whole person. The Bible rarely speaks of the color of a person; however, behavior, culture, heritage and character bring the whole person into focus.

The Rev. Angelo Frazier is a pastor at RiverLakes Community Church and a volunteer chaplain with the Bakersfield Police Department.