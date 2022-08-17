From rising inflation to soaring prices for home and flood insurance to the cost of recovery after unprecedented storms, wildfires and precipitation, climate change is increasingly creating a financial burden for Americans.
Californians are increasingly feeling the pain of rising household costs caused by America’s reliance on carbon-emitting energy, the interests of international oil producers, and climate change-exacerbated disasters.
Meanwhile, the invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how autocrats like Putin can finance war and destroy lives because of the world’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Extreme weather, made worse by the heat-trapping emissions, played a pivotal role in the growth of 2021 inflation. All around the world, we are seeing alarming weather events impact raw materials supply, which in turn lifts prices in California. Not only has gas become more expensive but also grocery bills with other consumer goods increasing in price.
The cost of rebuilding from climate-related storms, floods and wildfires is skyrocketing. Here, in California it cost more than $500 million to fight 2021’s largest fires, and several tens of thousands of dollars to rebuild homes.
Last August’s Hurricane Ida not only led to the devastating loss of American lives, but it also topped a list of 2021’s most expensive weather disasters, with a price tag of $65 billion, after a year of unprecedented extreme weather. And in the months following Ida, the human and financial toll for climate change-exacerbated disasters has continued to mount.
In December, the Marshall wildfire, fueled by hurricane-force winds, burned more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Colorado, with an expected clean-up cost of $52.6 million.
That same month, a tornado outbreak that killed at least 90 and devastated Kentucky and other states could reach $3.7 billion. Concerningly, conditions for the unexpected winter tornadoes were enhanced by unseasonably high temperatures that bear the hallmarks of climate change.
As climate change affects our quality of life, how bad are we willing to let things get? Unless we quickly reduce the heat-trapping gases that warm our world, climate catastrophes will soon outpace our ability to recover and adapt, and the financial costs will keep rising.
Air pollution from fossil fuels is linked to millions of deaths worldwide, yet polluting industries continue to get a free pass to emit heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, which will lead to yet more warming. This in turn exacerbates the extreme weather and climate disasters already harming us. This market failure means the true cost of carbon is being paid elsewhere. Frontline communities are vulnerable to the first and worst impacts of climate change; small towns are struggling to rebuild, and people are burdened with soaring homeowner insurance and flood insurance in places once deemed low risk.
Americans are losing out to a complicated and volatile global fossil fuel market, yet coal, oil and natural gas received $5.9 trillion in subsidies in 2020. Meanwhile, Ukraine shows Europe’s dependence on natural gas.
Encouragingly, a new report from Stanford University demonstrates that transitioning away from the unpredictability of polluting fossil fuels to cleaner renewables would reduce per capita household annual energy costs by around 63 percent. It would also create new jobs and save lives by reducing pollution.
A carbon fee levied on polluting industries would speed up this essential transition and let the market determine which clean technologies win out. The money from the fee could be returned as a “carbon cashback” check to American households, providing invaluable monthly support.
With clean energy destined to become cheaper and more popular, alongside a growing market for electric vehicles, the demand for fossil fuels will lessen and adjust over time, helping to slash the prices of carbon-intensive sources of energy along the way.
As both sides of the aisle discuss our energy future, volunteers with Citizens’ Climate Lobby in California are urging Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla to support a price on carbon with a dividend returned directly to households to help with rising costs.
The transition to cheaper, reliable, greener energy is happening, and our elected leaders must make sound economic decisions to secure a livable world while leaving us with more cash in our pockets, too.
Jackson Amburn volunteers with the Tulare-Kern chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Madeleine Para is executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.