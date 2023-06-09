John Kennedy has to be one of the most interesting people in the United States Senate to interview and listen to. His slow, southern, drawl is punctuated with short plays on words to better describe the point he is making.
Kennedy questioned Energy Secretary David Turk a few weeks ago and asked how much the administration plans to spend on becoming carbon neutral by 2050. There was no easy answer from Secretary Turk. Kennedy settled on spending $50 trillion. Then he asked if we spend $50 trillion, how much would that lower global temperatures? There was no answer.
Kennedy pressed the issue. “You just want us to spend $50 trillion, and you don’t have the slightest idea whether it’s going to reduce world temperatures. Now I’m all for carbon neutrality, but you’re the deputy secretary of the Department of energy, and you’re advocating we spend trillions of dollars to seek carbon neutrality and you can’t tell me how much it’s going to lower world temperatures, or you won’t tell me. You know, but you won’t.”
It became obvious that David Turk was not prepared for John Kennedy. He looked like a 16-year-old boy trying to answer the question, from a father of his Saturday night date, what his intentions were with his daughter, when a condom fell from his pocket. Turk could barely wait for Kennedy’s time to end.
For Turk, the time did run out and new questions began from a more understanding Democrat. The problem, however, remains. The administration, indeed all claimant “scientists,” have no idea what their goal is. How would they know if they met their goal? It’s worse than that. They don’t really have a goal. Or, if anyone has one, they have kept it a secret.
For 50 years eco-pocalyptic predictions have been wrong. (Mark Perry, "Carpe Diem," Sept. 23, 1991) Just a few:
1967: Dire Famine Forecast by 1975
1974: Space Satellites Show New Ice Age Coming Fast
1974: Ozone Depletion. A ‘Great Peril to Life’
1976: Scientific Consensus Planet Cooling, Famines Imminent
1988: Maldive Islands will be Underwater by 2018
1989: New York City's West Side Highway Underwater by 2019
2009: Climate Genius Prince Charles Says we Have 96 months to Save the world
2013: Artic Ice-Free by 2015
1977: Department of Energy Says Oil Will Peak in 1990s
Arguably, more than half our nation believes that man is responsible for global warming. That number rapidly erodes when people are asked how much they are willing to suffer, or what they will have to give up, to address the issue. It’s obvious that the ruling class doesn’t intend to deprive themselves of anything.
Do we remember Al Gore’s prediction (2006) that the sea level could rise as much as 20 feet in the near future? That was right before he bought a home on the California coast. He also stated that there would be no solving climate change problems if drastic measures weren’t taken around the world by 2019. He didn’t believe his own prediction.
It’s not just Al Gore. John Kerry, President Biden’s climate czar, also predicts, almost daily, the end of the world if we don’t take drastic measures to curb carbon use. He makes these predictions all over the world as he travels in his Gulfstream G-IV private jet. That plane emitted 300 metric tons of carbon all by itself.
Robert Kennedy, nephew to President Kennedy, proclaimed one time, on the Sean Hannity radio program, that soccer moms just don’t need SUV cars to get around town. When asked about his private jet he was about to fly off in, he replied that he needed that jet for his lifestyle.
President Obama said that he would drive the Ford Focus electric car when the company rolled the first electric car off the assembly line during his administration. The car failed and they suspended production. The past president is now driven around in an SUV.
Nancy Pelosi flew in a private jet from home to Washington weekly as Speaker of the House. It was a military jet. She probably still flies private today. Kevin McCarthy takes a private military jet today.
The United States contributes less than 15% of the world’s carbon. If we were really concerned about carbon emission, wouldn’t we spend our time, and money, helping developing countries eliminate, or reduce, their carbon footprint? What do we get for $50 trillion?
H. Steven Cronquist has been an insurance broker in Bakersfield since 1974. He is the principal in the state’s educational provider program for insurance agents. He is also the author of his best selling book, “Insurance: How to buy it, How to use it.”