John Kennedy has to be one of the most interesting people in the United States Senate to interview and listen to. His slow, southern, drawl is punctuated with short plays on words to better describe the point he is making.

Kennedy questioned Energy Secretary David Turk a few weeks ago and asked how much the administration plans to spend on becoming carbon neutral by 2050. There was no easy answer from Secretary Turk. Kennedy settled on spending $50 trillion. Then he asked if we spend $50 trillion, how much would that lower global temperatures? There was no answer.