It has recently come to light that CityServe is planning to build 126 units of homeless transitional housing units on their campus on F Street, in the Westchester neighborhood.
CityServe, with the Housing Authority of Kern County, applied for and received a $29 million grant from Project Homekey, through the California Department of Housing and Urban Development. The residents of Westchester learned of the project through the media reports.
Projects funded through Homekey grants are exempt from zoning laws, hearings, planning reviews, environmental reviews, etc.
CityServe claims it was not allowed to communicate its plans to the public, but it was only under a nondisclosure agreement for the two weeks before the grant awards were announced. It claims the state suggested that CityServe not publicly disclose the project. Just because it was suggested not to inform us, doesn’t make that the right thing to do.
Although the reasons for the project are respectable, the lack of transparency and communication from CityServe to its neighbors is disrespectful and appalling.
CityServe hosted a community meeting on Feb. 15 to share its plans for the project. But it did not inform the community of the meeting. It claimed it posted it in on social media, but these posts cannot be located. One of our neighbors took it upon herself to print a flyer, at her own expense, and distributed them door to door.
At the meeting, CityServe attempted to control the conversation, requiring all questions be written on comment cards with no commitment that the questions would be addressed at the meeting. Because of this, at times, we had to heckle and interrupt the presentation to share our concerns and ask questions.
Robin Robinson, director of CityServe Kern County, presented the project and informed us that the project is happening, that no public input or decision on the process was needed or allowed due to the type of grant awarded. She claimed repeatedly CityServe was being fully transparent, but it became a joke after a while, with the crowd chuckling every time she mentioned it.
Ms. Robinson started her public relations presentation with some biblical phrases about loving your neighbor, having compassion and how CityServe has a heart for its new project. This was obviously an attempt to religiously shame us, inferring we were not being compassionate and not concerned about our neighbors — while she seemed to forget, that we too are CityServe’s neighbors, and we were kept in the dark about what it was doing. Keep in mind, in the Bible, walking “in the ways of darkness” (Proverbs 2:13) is not a good thing.
Also, during her presentation Ms. Robinson stated CityServe didn’t know what the project would look like because renderings are not complete. And also that CityServe does not have experience in housing, as this would be its first housing project. When she was met with disdain for her answers, she would deflect and blame the project on the state, even though CityServe offered its land and applied for the grant itself.
My hope is CityServe will strive to correct its missteps, take accountability for its actions and keep the neighborhood informed of its activities. I understand this project is going forward no matter what, so I do wish CityServe success, but it has much work to do to mend fences with its actual neighbors.