The city of Bakersfield is committed to keeping all of its residents and visitors safe, both as pedestrians and cyclists, as well as those traveling in vehicles.
The annual report referenced in a recent story in The Californian ("Bakersfield ranked seventh most dangerous area nationwide for pedestrians") on July 16 ranked the Bakersfield Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) the seventh most dangerous in the nation. It’s a list no municipality wants to appear on, but it’s also important to note that the MSA is defined as the entirety of Kern County, not solely the city of Bakersfield. By comparison, the county is more than 8,000 square miles while the city is only 151 square miles.
With that said, the city and its staff are dedicated to making safety improvements wherever we can. In fact, many great enhancements have already been implemented:
• Using more resilient and longer lasting thermoplastic pavement markings to prevent crossings and other designations from fading over time;
• In October of 2020, Public Works — as part of a pilot project — installed new high-visibility markings for the bike lanes on A Street;
• Transitioning from standard crosswalk designs — two parallel stripes — to the continental style which looks more like railroad ties from one corner to the other to increase visibility. A great example is at Truxtun Avenue and Eye Street near City Hall and the Bakersfield Police Department.
• Adding or updating new streetlighting, particularly in areas that are considered high-risk or have already seen more incidents than the average road.
The Public Works Department has also used a “quick build” strategy to make tactical safety improvements whenever a street is resurfaced. Those improvements include narrowing vehicle lanes by updating pavement markings to give bicycle lanes an additional buffer when riding near traffic. And when neighborhoods have supported it, crews have also added raised crosswalks, speed tables and humps to areas that are considered high-risk.
Not only that, we’re evaluating the use of decorative markings — like stacked books near a school zone, piano keys or even bricks — for crossings to make them stand out even more to drivers.
There are now countdown timers installed at every city-maintained signalized crosswalk, giving pedestrians a visual cue for how long they have to cross a street before the traffic signal changes. These timers will help reduce the amount of people in vehicle lanes when it isn’t safe.
Staff has also been open to using new technology seen in other cities around the country. A great example is the High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk — or HAWK — that was used in the 24th Street Improvements project. The HAWK is a crosswalk on steroids: activated by pedestrians, its three traffic signals stop both directions of traffic along the very busy thoroughfare, allowing safe crossings.
All the safety measures in the world, however, won’t make a difference for someone who ignores them or laws in place to keep them safe while walking or biking. We encourage everyone to follow those rules and to remember the simple tips we all learned growing up:
• Cross at designated and marked crosswalks, preferably a signalized crossing;
• Be aware of your surroundings and look both ways when crossing, even with the right-of-way;
• Drivers should also be aware of intersections and crosswalks and look for pedestrians.
Again, the safety of everyone on our streets is of the utmost importance to the city of Bakersfield and its staff and we all take that responsibility seriously.
Joe Conroy is the city of Bakersfield’s Public Information Officer. He previously worked as a journalist for more than 15 years in Bakersfield and in the Washington, D.C.-metro area.