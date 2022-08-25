IMG_9828.jpg

Joe Conroy is the public information officer for the city of Bakersfield.

The city of Bakersfield is committed to keeping all of its residents and visitors safe, both as pedestrians and cyclists, as well as those traveling in vehicles.

The annual report referenced in a recent story in The Californian ("Bakersfield ranked seventh most dangerous area nationwide for pedestrians") on July 16 ranked the Bakersfield Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) the seventh most dangerous in the nation. It’s a list no municipality wants to appear on, but it’s also important to note that the MSA is defined as the entirety of Kern County, not solely the city of Bakersfield. By comparison, the county is more than 8,000 square miles while the city is only 151 square miles.