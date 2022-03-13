This letter is in response to Linda Fiddler’s Community Voice published March 5, “Make voice heard on City Council redistricting.” I agree with her assessment. Sections 2 and 5 of the Federal Voting Rights Act apply to the redistricting of city council wards the city is currently engaged in. The law provides that if a reasonably drawn district is made up of 50 percent of a represented class and 50 percent of that group constitute a citizen voting age population, then that district’s configuration cannot be disregarded.
The Voting Rights Act cannot be clearer. All people have an equal right and fair opportunity to elect a representative of their choice. The VRA prohibits any practice or procedure that minimizes or cancels out voting strength of members of racial or minority groups in a voting population. In that connection, any reviewing court will closely scrutinize the particular demographics of each community to identify any discriminatory practice.
There does not have to be evidence of racial animus to make a finding of discrimination. When City Councilwoman Patty Gray comments “about the need to draw ward boundaries not based on skin color but on shared values” (The Californian’s article of March 7, "Bakersfield Punjabi community hopes to be united during the city’s redistricting process"), she appears to be appealing subtly to the notion that it would be wrong to factor in “skin color” in the analysis. But this is the heart of the issue.
Does the Subdivision 2B map properly consider the racial and ethnic composition of the community? The notion that the boundaries of the Section 2B map have “common geographical barriers” should not be controlling. The idea advanced by Ken Weir, Ward 3 councilman, that “the northwest, southwest, northeast and downtown are distinct communities with common likes, dislikes preferences and styles” must be challenged. Where are the common interests of folks from east Bakersfield with those of the Hageman/Riverlakes neighborhoods?
It is not racist to openly consider the racial and ethnic composition of a ward in ensuring compliance with the Voting Rights Act. In fact, it is required. The demographics of a community are what they are. Look at the dramatic population growth of Bakersfield over the past three decades. Look at the change by ethnicity over this period. Do the demographic changes support more than the creation of two Latino districts? Is the voting strength of the Punjabi community being compromised? If so, what is the rationale being offered? Compare the degree of variance levels among the different map options in deciding which is more in line with the spirit of the VRA. An argument can be made that the greater the variance the more the manipulation of data.
It is well established that the number one priority of the VRA is to equalize populations across voting districts. At the end of the day, the question to be addressed is whether there is evidence of dilution of the voting strength of an identifiable minority group? As Fiddler’s article points out, to ignore the current demographics of the community can cost the taxpayers millions of dollars in VRA litigation.
This must be avoided at all costs.
Robert Tafoya is a retired Kern County Superior Court judge.