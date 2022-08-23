Oh, by the way, Liz Cheney lost her election. Did you know that? You would have to be totally without electrical power, or under a rock, for the past month not to have heard that news. Every television network made it that their headline story. Every print media reported the election. Even this local newspaper talked about Liz. But why?
Liz Cheney represents the congressional district of Wyoming. It’s the smallest state in the nation. Population. It’s so small that there is only one congressional district for the entire state. Wyoming has more cows than people. Three Electoral College votes. When we talk about fly-over country, it heads the list. It is, without question, a most beautiful state to fly over, but it’s still fly over. But after that, who cares? So, why the interest?
Dick Cheney is enormous, and popular in Wyoming. He has been so for 50 years. Elected to represent the state in Congress, elected as vice president under George Bush, he served as CEO of Halliburton. He has held several other positions in the U.S. government and elsewhere. If it were reported that Dick Cheney walked on water one morning somewhere on the Wyoming plains, people would not be surprised.
It’s likely that Dick helped his daughter win her seat in Congress. She has served for six years. She won her prior races by huge margins. That’s OK. Parents often help their children negotiate the many opportunities in life. So, what happened during this, the fourth, election campaign? No one seems to be asking that question. And, by how much did she lose?
Liz received just 29 percent of the Wyoming vote. Harriet Hageman received 66 percent of the vote. Who is Harriet Hageman? Liz used to win by that margin and no one was surprised. This is a congressional seat that Liz could have occupied for decades. If Liz lost 51 percent to 49 percent, perhaps the election would not be so noteworthy. But a 37-point spread is remarkable. No incumbent has lost by that margin for 100 years. Democrats don’t like Liz. Republicans hate the woman. What’s the message? Any why isn’t anyone asking the question?
Liz voted to impeach Donald Trump. She probably could have survived that vote. But she has gone on a mission to see to it that Trump never gets elected to be president again. She is vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 committee. Her stated goal, in that committee, is to stop Trump from mounting another campaign. And, she has proudly stated that as her goal. That is, she is using the United States government, and the U.S. Congress, to stop a private citizen from participating in politics ever again. That’s sad. She is using her power to destroy a private citizen. Wow! That should be the news story. The House Jan. 6 hearings are meant to find out what happened. The purpose should not be to destroy Trump.
The morning after her loss, Liz commented, on the NBC "Today Show," that there is something wrong with the Republican party. It’s moving away from its establishment position, to a new, far right of center, party. That’s something that Democrats say about Republicans. Republicans don’t talk that way about their own party. Ronald Reagan created the Eleventh Commandment, “Thou Shall Not Speak Ill of Thy Fellow Republican.” Liz has talked ill of a large number of Republicans. She’s right, of course.
The party is moving away from establishment leadership. Donald Trump represents that movement. Like it or not, that is where Republicans are moving with their votes. RINOs (Republican In Name Only) are gradually being replaced by politicians who believe the leadership of their old party resembles old Democrat values. The new Republican Party believes in smaller government, less regulation and less government control. Is that wrong? Liz thinks so.
That’s an argument within the Republican party. The place for that argument is within the party. Not out in public with hostility and anger being the rules of engagement. Democrats, by the way, are having that same argument deciding if their party wants socialism or move back to their establishment foundation.
The people of Wyoming aren’t a bunch of dopes. They take their politics seriously. They reward politicians who serve their interests: oil and coal. And, they let their feelings be known when their principles are being ignored. Liz simply forgot who her constituents are. That lapse in judgment was fatal. Not even the most popular name in the state could save her from her own demise. Now, after a run for president, she will become a contributor on MSNBC. No power, just opinions. She will have blown the greatest gift her father could have given her.
H. Steven Cronquist has been an insurance broker in Bakersfield since 1974. He is the principal in the state’s educational provider program for insurance agents. He is also the author of his best selling book, “Insurance: How to buy it, How to use it.”