Oh, by the way, Liz Cheney lost her election. Did you know that? You would have to be totally without electrical power, or under a rock, for the past month not to have heard that news. Every television network made it that their headline story. Every print media reported the election. Even this local newspaper talked about Liz. But why?

Liz Cheney represents the congressional district of Wyoming. It’s the smallest state in the nation. Population. It’s so small that there is only one congressional district for the entire state. Wyoming has more cows than people. Three Electoral College votes. When we talk about fly-over country, it heads the list. It is, without question, a most beautiful state to fly over, but it’s still fly over. But after that, who cares? So, why the interest?