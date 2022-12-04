Robert Tafoya

Kudos to the Friends of the Shafter Library for saving their local library. Steven Mayer’s article highlights visionary leadership at its finest. The piece of Nov. 6, “Check it out," demonstrates how collaboration between diverse entities — the Friends of the Shafter Library, the city of Shafter, the Kern Community College District via Bakersfield College, the county of Kern and GAF Roofing — can effectively address a vital community need: keeping their public library open and promoting literacy and educational enhancement for all.

The commentary highlights how educational disparity takes root in small towns like Shafter that eventually manifest in non-diverse college student bodies and low graduation rates. It arises when counties require spending cuts to balance budgets. Public libraries are often the losers. Hours are cut and some are even closed. He points out the libraries in Lamont, east Bakersfield, Buttonwillow and Wasco as prime examples. I would add Delano to this list. These communities are significantly comprised of people of color and of modest means. I contend, based on personal experience, that folks of modest means rely more heavily on library services than more affluent residents.