Yes, John Pryor, principles matter ("Principles in laws, platforms matter," Aug. 31). But so does character. Here’s what our Founders had to say about what would make America great:
• John Adams: “Public virtue cannot exist in a Nation without private Virtue, and public Virtue is the only Foundation of Republics.”
• George Washington: “Virtue or morality is a necessary spring of popular government.”
• Benjamin Franklin: “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom.”
• James Madison: “To suppose that any form of government will secure liberty or happiness without any virtue in the people, is a chimerical [imaginary] idea. Is there no virtue among us? If there be not we are in a wretched situation.”
• Thomas Jefferson: “No government can continue good but under the control of the people; and their minds are to be informed by education what is right and what wrong; to be encouraged in habits of virtue.”
• Samuel Adams: “Neither the wisest constitution nor the wisest laws will secure the liberty and happiness of a people whose manners are universally corrupt. He therefore is the truest friend of the liberty of his country who tries most to promote its virtue.”
• John Adams again: “Public virtue is the character to voluntarily sacrifice or subjugate personal wants for the greater good of other individuals or the community. Specific moral virtues include charity, justice, courage, temperance, reverence, prudence, and honesty.”
And on the question of character, we go to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who ...
• … says he’s for “law and order” all the while ignoring his Jan. 6th committee subpoena and supporting Trump who flouts the law, obliterates order, and who sat idly by while his ellipse-inspired armed faithfuls ransacked the Capitol and killed and injured police officers trying to maintain the “law and order” McCarthy and Trump say they’re for.
• … flip-flops about Trump: “I’ve had it with this guy. What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that, and nobody should defend that. The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He told me does have some responsibility for what happened. He bears responsibility for his words and actions, no ifs, ands, or buts.” Then three weeks later McCarthy’s at Trump’s Mecca to kiss the ring of the King — who has carded 30,573 documented lies during his presidency, who is a proudly unfaithful husband with an extensive history of admitted sexual assaults.
• … lied about Merrick Garland calling parents “terrorists” for attending school board meetings and lied again when he called the Jan. 6th Committee “improperly formed” when he had deputized his own House Member, John Katko, R-N.Y., to form it. McCarthy then personally torpedoed Katko’s plan and lied about why. Having killed the Katko plan and personally foreclosing Republican membership on the House Jan. 6th Committee, oddly not seeing his own hand in creating the problem, McCarthy then attacks the Committee for being out of political balance.
• … does not regard his office as one of sworn fiduciary duty as our Founders conceived it, but as an instrument of revenge: “We will launch an investigation on each member of the Jan. 6th committee, and on Speaker Pelosi.” One can only wonder about the depth of disdain McCarthy must inwardly feel toward many of his faithful who he’s convinced are too undiscerning to see through him and so uncomprehending they will continue supporting him against more principled competing Republican candidates.
• … threatens to subpoena the Jan. 6th Committee and other members of Congress if the House flips while he ignores his own. He somehow doesn’t get the rich double-irony of ignoring his own subpoena while threatening to subpoena others, all the while showing those others — by his example — what they can do with their future subpoenas from him. Once again, we see Mr. “Law and Order” flouting law and order.
• … has continually failed to get the endorsement of Congressman Bill Thomas (retired) for whom McCarthy worked for 15 years and who on-air in a Jan. 15, 2021, KGET-17 News interview regarding the events of Jan. 6 and the following week’s Trump impeachment referred to McCarthy being in the camp of House “hypocrites.”
Brik McDill, PhD. of Bakersfield is a psychologist. The opinions expressed are his own.