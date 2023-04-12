Clint Olivier.jpg

Clint Olivier is the chief executive officer of Central Valley BizFed.

Historically, being a successful farmer in the Central Valley required becoming proficient in a patchwork of skills across many disciplines that include math, engineering, veterinary, chemist, soil scientist, meteorologist, hydrologist and more. For generations, farmers passed these skills down to the next generation who used them — with a healthy mix of intuition and elbow grease — to hopefully remain profitable.

We all know that California’s San Joaquin Valley is the world’s breadbasket. The Golden State creates more than 13 percent of the nation's agricultural production value. California’s top 20 crop and livestock commodities account for more than $25 billion in value. We are America’s premier agricultural state.

