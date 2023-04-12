Historically, being a successful farmer in the Central Valley required becoming proficient in a patchwork of skills across many disciplines that include math, engineering, veterinary, chemist, soil scientist, meteorologist, hydrologist and more. For generations, farmers passed these skills down to the next generation who used them — with a healthy mix of intuition and elbow grease — to hopefully remain profitable.
We all know that California’s San Joaquin Valley is the world’s breadbasket. The Golden State creates more than 13 percent of the nation's agricultural production value. California’s top 20 crop and livestock commodities account for more than $25 billion in value. We are America’s premier agricultural state.
So, when talk in Congress turns to “regulating big tech,” most legislators think that this legislation targets Silicon Valley. As it turns out, efforts by Congress to “rein in” America’s technological sector would likely hurt America’s competitive edge and dampen innovation. If so, Central Valley farmers would likely suffer — and with it, America’s and the world’s food supply.
Today’s farmer relies more on tech than ever before. Technology has transformed farming from that relied on skill and lessons passed from one generation to the next, to one increasingly dependent on computers and data science. Farmers leverage vast amounts of data to advance decision making in real time. The tech sector with its companies and platforms maintains a world-leading presence in Silicon Valley. Ag-tech has bridged the skills landscape through precision agriculture and robotic systems, allowing profitable farming to coexist with more efficient, safer and environmentally friendly farming methods.
As the head of BizFed Central Valley, we educate and advocate far and wide about the positive impact the Central Valley has on the everyday lives of not only Californians but also the U.S. and the world.
We can and should say the same about technology’s importance to the agricultural industry. With more than 250 different crops grown in the Central Valley, its massive economic impact could be diminished or threatened if not for tech’s outsized influence.
The agricultural industry has seen multiple revolutions during the past 50 years. This agriculture advancement has, over time, expanded the speed, scale and farm equipment productivity — leading to better, more efficient land cultivation. Today, 21st century agriculture finds itself at the center of yet another revolution. Emerged and emerging technologies like sensors, GPS, robotics, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) increase yields, improve water efficiency, reduce the use of pesticides and fertilizer, and create resilience and sustainability across crop cultivation. Farmers use drones to map and monitor crop growth and improve irrigation.
In recent years, farmers have faced challenges associated with climate change and a rapidly growing population. Due to rapid population growth, estimated to hit 9.7 billion by 2050, the world’s demand for food has increased as has its demand for different types of food. To meet the estimated population growth, farmers will need to produce about 70 percent more food. Equally important, a dysfunctional global supply chain has made an always challenging industry with low margins far more difficult.
In short, ag-tech’s benefits provide California’s agriculture industry enormous advantages.
Unfortunately, some members of Congress continue to push anti-innovation legislation that could handcuff America’s technology companies, including those that help Central Valley farmers compete and succeed.
It is critical that California’s senators, Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, along with Speaker Kevin McCarthy put tech’s role in agriculture front and center as they debate any future legislation dealing with America’s tech sector. These leaders must pursue policies that empower and expand ag-tech to help boost crop yields and use scarce resources more efficiently. Failure to do so would bring dire consequences for Central Valley farmers, American families and the rest of the world. Central Valley farmers and businesses won’t let that happen.
Clint Olivier is the chief executive officer of Central Valley BizFed.