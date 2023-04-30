Oliver Rosales

Oliver Rosales

In 2017, Bakersfield lost a celebrated community leader, educator, activist and champion of civil rights and social justice. Jesus Gilberto Nieto, or “Jess” as he was known to all, left an indelible legacy throughout Greater Bakersfield and beyond.

Since his passing, educators, activists and various cultural practitioners have gathered at Bakersfield College annually to celebrate his legacy through highlighting the issues Jess cared deeply about — art, education and activism in the San Joaquin Valley. This year, we are excited to invite the public to the fifth annual Jess Nieto Memorial Conference, which will be the first in-person convening since the pandemic.

Oliver Rosales is a professor of history at Bakersfield College and a 2022-23 Whiting Foundation public engagement fellow.