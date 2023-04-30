In 2017, Bakersfield lost a celebrated community leader, educator, activist and champion of civil rights and social justice. Jesus Gilberto Nieto, or “Jess” as he was known to all, left an indelible legacy throughout Greater Bakersfield and beyond.
Since his passing, educators, activists and various cultural practitioners have gathered at Bakersfield College annually to celebrate his legacy through highlighting the issues Jess cared deeply about — art, education and activism in the San Joaquin Valley. This year, we are excited to invite the public to the fifth annual Jess Nieto Memorial Conference, which will be the first in-person convening since the pandemic.
Beginning on Thursday at the Bakersfield College Panorama campus, our Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlan (MEChA) and Latinos Unidos Por Educación (L.U.P.E.) chapters will launch the conference with interactive student panels highlighting their clubs’ origins and campus work, inviting students and the campus community to learn more about how to get involved. Following the student panel, a scholarship presentation with support from the Norman Levan Center for the Humanities will highlight exemplary student work in the academic fields of Native American and Hispanic cultural heritage. Student awardees will present their impressive work in these fields to the public. Bakersfield College theater students under the direction of professor Kim Chin will close Thursday evening by performing two actos, or short plays, by noted Chicano playwright Luis Valdez, founder of El Teatro Campesino (the farmworker theater).
On Friday, we will host morning programming in Delano at Robert F. Kennedy High School, featuring a faculty spotlight with professor Janaki Parikh and a screening of the short documentary "Walking into the Unknown: Punjabi Women in California," followed by a discussion with filmmaker Dr. Nicole Ranganath. Light refreshments will be provided by the world-famous Fil Bake Shop in Delano.
On Saturday, the Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS) will lead two guided tours of historical and cultural heritage sites in the Delano area associated with the history of the farmworker movement, including the historic Forty Acres, Filipino Community Hall, Larry Itliong’s gravesite, local murals and more. The tours are at 9 and 10 a.m. respectively, and will meet in the parking lot at the BC Delano Campus at 1450 Timmons Ave. The FANHS Delano chapter regularly offers this excellent narrated tour for visiting colleges and universities across the state. A free local Mexican lunch will be provided to all guests. Families and children are welcome. Please visit the Bakersfield College Social Justice Institute’s website for information on registering for the bus tours and lunch.
Between historical tours of Delano, members of the public will have the chance to engage with nonprofit organizations whose work is relevant to rural communities and view historical documentaries related to ethnic histories in the San Joaquin Valley. To close the conference program, BC theater students will again perform actos written by Valdez, effectively bringing El Teatro Campesino back to Delano nearly half a century after it was founded there.
Oliver Rosales is a professor of history at Bakersfield College and a 2022-23 Whiting Foundation public engagement fellow.