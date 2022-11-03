It’s hard to capture the feeling adoptive parents have when they finally hear that the child they’ve been caring for is now part of their family. What’s even more profound is the impact on that child who now has a forever home.
National Adoption Day is upon us, and the Department of Human Services celebrates this day by hosting an outdoor event at our local Juvenile Justice Center. During this event we gather together moms, dads, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, social workers, judges, attorneys, foster family agencies and all who participated in the journey to get to this day. This is the day a family can finally share their last name with their child. It’s a fresh start, a new path and a forever family is born. We celebrate children being adopted out of foster care as well as children adopted privately.
The day begins with a press conference inside the courtroom, and proceeds with the media covering the first adoption of the day inside the courtroom with a judge and a family. This private ceremony can be emotional. Judges feel it too. You can hear the gentle sighs of relief from parents who have pushed through to get to this moment. Tears of joy are seen slowly streaming down cheeks as the judge goes through the swearing in with parents and they finally receive a decree of adoption, and a new birth certificate for their child. It is permanent!
Once the indoor hearing is concluded, families are invited outside for complimentary food, interactive craft activities, photo booth fun, personalized gifts and local superheroes dressed in costumes engaging with each child. It’s a special day for all who participate.
Adopting a child out of foster care is an extraordinary act. It isn’t simply absorbing a child into your own family. Adoption is about expanding. It’s about growing larger. It’s about sharing traditions with your adopted child and listening to their endless stories about what excites them while hearing about what makes them sad. Adoption is opening your heart to a child, the child’s family, the child’s story and the child’s past. It’s about seeing the future with this child in it.
Nov. 18 marks the department's 20th year of hosting the National Adoption Day event, which commemorates the beginning of these families' amazing journey. Raising children is the ultimate challenge but at the same time can be the greatest reward. It reminds me of that quote “if you want to see the rainbow you gotta get through the rain.” Our kids are special and they need parents who love and care for them, and those that adopt will give them that opportunity.
Lito Morillo has 26 years of administrative experience with the county of Kern and now serves as the director of Human Services.