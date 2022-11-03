Director DHS Lito Morillo.jpg

Lito Morillo has 26 years of administrative experience with the county of Kern and now serves as the director of Human Services.

It’s hard to capture the feeling adoptive parents have when they finally hear that the child they’ve been caring for is now part of their family. What’s even more profound is the impact on that child who now has a forever home.

National Adoption Day is upon us, and the Department of Human Services celebrates this day by hosting an outdoor event at our local Juvenile Justice Center. During this event we gather together moms, dads, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, social workers, judges, attorneys, foster family agencies and all who participated in the journey to get to this day. This is the day a family can finally share their last name with their child. It’s a fresh start, a new path and a forever family is born. We celebrate children being adopted out of foster care as well as children adopted privately.