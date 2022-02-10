Recently, a study came out from the Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health, and the Study of Business Enterprise. One that is widely mocked by their statistically literate peers, and that requires reading beyond the 150-word abstract.
In it, the authors note that stringent lockdowns reduced COVID-19 mortality by only 0.2 percent. Stringent lockdowns were mainly a feature of the European COVID experience, and limited to certain localities (mainly cities) in the United States. Further reading of the paper actually notes that shelter-in-place orders (SIPOs), which were some of the more stringent social distancing tools put into place by state governments, reduced COVID-19 mortality by 2.9 percent. The closure of non-essential businesses led to a reduction in COVID-19 mortality of greater than 10 percent. Neither of these results are practically or statistically negligible, and the larger of the numbers was notably absent from mention in the abstract.
Beyond this, many of the studies assessing the impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on COVID-19 mortality looked at a short time frame; typically less than 100 days. We know (with considerable evidence) that mortality lags multiple weeks behind case counts; statistically, there would be limited effectiveness of the policies. In fact, these magnitudes correspond with estimates found by myself and several coauthors, who noted that social distancing policies reduced COVID-19 mortality by 2.4 percentage points. Though my colleagues and I would argue that several tens of thousands of additional deaths are practically significant, we have apparently become desensitized to mass casualty events.
The common argument is that COVID-19 has a mortality rate that is an acceptable risk for all but the oldest. And, while true, therefore focusing on the effectiveness of social distancing policies on COVID-19 mortality is disingenuous cognitive dissonance. As we have learned, the impacts of COVID-19 (and the health, social and economic costs) are going to come from the survivors of the disease. Long COVID, as well as the health impacts of intubation and ventilation, are going to be the predominant feature of this pandemic for decades to follow.
This curious contradiction, and the complete absence of any analysis of the impact of these social distancing policies on COVID-19 cases, is astonishing to anyone who prides themselves on scientific integrity. In part, because the science (again, at least for the U.S.) suggests that social distancing policies were considerably effective in curbing case growth rate.
In these studies (where I will list a portion below), one of which my colleagues and I authored, social distancing policies reduced COVID-19 case growth rate considerably. Even taking the most conservative estimates, COVID-19 case growth rate fell by at least 10 percent due to implementation of these policies, with median estimates being nearly 20 percent reduction in case growth rates. Considering exponential growth rates, had these policies not been implemented, the impacts on our hospitals, ICUs, and healthcare providers would have been immeasurably worse.
Before people blindly parrot research paper talking points (while I point out that the JHU study is not yet peer reviewed, while all the papers I have presented are), a careful reading of the paper would be more beneficial than reading research abstracts and regurgitating incomplete pictures.
Courtemanche et al. (2020). Strong Social Distancing Measures in the U.S. Reduced The COVID-19 Growth Rate. Health Affairs.
Dave et al. (2020). When Do Shelter-in-Place Orders Fight COVID-19 Best? Policy Heterogeneity Across States and Adoption Time. Economic Inquiry.
Dreher et al. (2021). Policy Interventions, Social Distancing, and SARS-CoV-2 Transmission in the US: A Retrospective State-level Analysis. American Journal of Medical Science.
Gearhart et al. (2022). The Efficiency of COVID Cases to COVID Policies: A Robust Conditional Approach. Forthcoming: Empirical Economics.
Richard Gearhart earned his Ph.D. in economics, and specializes in health economics.