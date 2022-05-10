California faces a mental health and substance abuse crisis. There is no more visible manifestation of this crisis than the hundreds of homeless people living on our streets in grave and inhumane circumstances.
In Bakersfield and throughout our state, businesses, families and communities feel the critical impact.
Without systematic changes from Sacramento, family members will continue to watch their loved ones slip away and homeless persons will continue to cycle in and out of our shelters without life-saving intervention. City police departments, emergency medical services of fire departments, shelters, parks and sidewalks will continue to bear the brunt of California’s mental health and substance abuse crisis.
Cities in California are not charged with providing mental health and substance abuse programs, nor do they receive any of the $11 billion a year in mental health spending from the state. The city of Bakersfield, however, has stepped in to triage the issue by funding 600 new shelter beds, supporting and encouraging innovative partnerships with mental health providers, and devoting much funding to street outreach, case workers and first responders. But I know with certainty that the city contributions are not enough to fix the broken mental health system.
Last week I joined my colleagues of the bipartisan Big City Mayor coalition, representing California’s 13 largest cities, in unanimously supporting the CARE Court proposal – SB 1338. The proposal made it out of committees and now heads to the state Senate floor with the backing of the governor.
CARE Court connects a person struggling with untreated mental illness — and often also substance use challenges — with a court-ordered care plan for up to 24 months. Each plan is managed by a care team in the community and can include clinically prescribed, individualized interventions with supportive services, medication and a housing plan.
The client-centered approach also includes a public defender and supporter to help make self-directed care decisions in addition to a full clinical team, as well as opportunities for early engagement and settlement agreements for treatment plans.
CARE Court would allow people to refer persons with severe mental illness or substance abuse disorders, who are often homeless, to be both prioritized and required to participate in treatment through a court-ordered care plan. The plan also holds government accountable for providing mental health services for those who need it the most.
We simply cannot spend another five decades without modernizing our mental health system. The status quo is unacceptable. We all watch in horror as people succumb to severe mental health issues. Meanwhile, our businesses, residents and property fall victim.
We must find more effective solutions to mental health care. The CARE Court plan of treatment, housing, and a court-ordered response is a step in the right direction. It is time to be open to bold ideas.
Karen Goh is Bakersfield's mayor.