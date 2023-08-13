I took my 16-year-old great-grandson to In-N-Out the other day. He was respectful without being asked and put his phone in his pocket. I said, “I don’t know how I ever got raised without a cell phone!” As expected, he asked me “Gramma, what did you do all day long without a cell phone?”
Well, let me tell you, Skyler.
We played. We entertained ourselves while inside with coloring books, paper dolls, reading comic books, (this got his attention with raised eyebrows) and played Jacks — we had the perfect linoleum floor for Jacks. I had to take a minute to tell him how to play Jacks and explain what linoleum is. Jacks were always more fun with a friend to compete with. We played board games. I practiced piano an hour every day and was learning to sew. Mom always had a few chores for me — dust the furniture or practice my ironing skills on Dad’s handkerchiefs and the pillowcases — don’t scorch them!
In the of summer of 1948, when I started eighth grade at Beardsley School, we bought a brand new, basic three bedroom, one bath house with a shower! In Oildale! On the newly paved, treeless and straight as an arrow El Tejon Avenue, west of Airport Drive. What a glorious summer that was, moving into our dream home! — my brother and I each with a room of our own that Mom had decorated to the max. Those were post-war houses that most everyone could afford, especially returning veterans. We took great pride in our new home; Kenny and I taking turns watering the newly seeded lawn and tending the bright blossoming zinnias and petunias that Mom had planted.
Instead of cell phones and the internet, we had a partial set of Grolier Encyclopedias and could look up any subject we were interested in. We always had the phonograph going, listening to the Hit Parade popular music. Remember, we did not have a TV, so the evenings were spent listening to our favorite radio programs and helping Mom cook up a dessert — chocolate pudding or cooked cinnamon apples or — once in a while — fudge! We took turns with Dad, beating it with a big spoon until it lost its gloss — or until it got glossy? One or the other.
That was a time when mothers sent their kids out to play. There were always kids outside — riding their bikes, cruising — looking for other kids to play with, to run through the sprinklers on a hot summer day or ignoring the heat, gathering to play ball in the dusty vacant lot next door. With the airport just across the tracks, we would stop our game, looking up, thrilled and awed to see airplanes landing just a short distance away.
We never lacked for things to do — most evenings we were out running around the neighborhood until after dark until our mothers stood on the porch calling us in. Do you remember your mom calling you in? I do. And she often told me to call my younger brother in. I would stand on the back porch yelling his name. “Kenny! Kenny!” As loudly as I could. As I remember it now, there was something cathartic about it being OK to yell as loud as I possibly could, until I was hoarse. Somehow it made me feel powerful and in charge.
We didn’t take a bath every night; maybe once a week, Saturday, so we would be clean for Sunday School. But Mom would scrub us pretty good before we went to bed; washing our ears with a washcloth and making us put our dirty feet in a couple of inches of cold water she had run in the bathtub.
Then, the summer of eighth grade I got hooked on showers; standing under that running water every night until Mom yelled at me to turn it off! I was growing up that summer of 1948.
“PLAY”: I’m writing the details of “play” in hopes that Skyler will pass this information along to his grandchildren — what it was like before cell phones took our children’s play away?
I remember reading somewhere: “A family is only as strong as their stories.”
Nada Nuanez Byrum is an 87-year-old retired real estate broker who lives in Bakersfield.