This is a rebuttal to Stephen Moore's editorial piece "Technology, growth are cures to climate doomsday "(April 6). Reading Moore's opinion articles often makes me think of the SNL skit "The girl you wish you hadn't started a conversation with." It's both sad and hilarious at the same time.
In fairness, he makes an important disclaimer in his first paragraph when he states that he is a "climate change skeptic," and "I am not a climate scientist." His writing on this topic makes it crystal clear these are truthful admissions, but he later alludes to something he calls "the climate change industrial complex." Since no such thing exists, he is tacitly admitting that a lot of what he's saying is "crazy talk."
I believe what he's really saying is he doesn't like having people telling him how far off the mark he is concerning this issue. Obviously, this is quite difficult because millions of informed citizens all over the world are deeply concerned about this problem and want to continue to thrive here, but there is no cabal dedicated to forcing others to join the effort. We each must decide for ourselves.
There are numerous flaws in Moore's thinking, but the most egregious is his desire to find a solution without addressing the core problem. Sorry for the crudeness here, but there's a reason we don't tell drug addicts on uppers to solve the problem by taking downers. We need to address the root cause of the problem by trying to create a permanent or long-term solution. Our drastic climate change problems are directly related to our addiction to fossil fuels and the comforts they provide. We're hooked and we know it!
The release of greenhouse gases into earth's atmosphere is the core issue that must be addressed. Understandably, our solution must fix the problem, not the symptoms. There are many activities that release greenhouse gases, and our burning of fossil fuels is chief among them. We will never solve the global climate change problem without greatly reducing our dependency on fossil fuels and limiting many other harmful activities that create disastrous environmental effects.
While Moore derides clean energy advocates as members of some sort of cabal and thinks windmills are old-fashioned or unreliable, he also disdains climate scientists who truly understand the enormity of this problem. The wide-ranging scope and intertwined specifics related to this problem make simplistic solutions seem bafoonish or childish.
Moore has undoubtedly met great resistance for three main reasons: 1) His technological fixes do not address the root cause of climate change, 2) There is no certainty or likelihood geoengineering solutions (Moore's technology fixes) can achieve the necessary change we need by themselves, and 3) any realistic solution must include a dramatic reduction in our production of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, etc.)
My guess is that the geoengineers that create the new technologies and the scientists that theorize new solutions understand that their theories and technological fixes are just a small part of a much larger whole. Our climate change debacle requires a major paradigm shift in our thoughts and actions, and the number one goal must be a reduced dependency on fossil fuels.
Most folks don't like change, but we cannot avoid the elephant in the room. It is a fact that burning fossil fuels is the number one cause of rapid climate change. Furthermore, we do possess the power to create a better, cleaner future, but there is no magic wand to make it happen. We must change our behavior.
The "climate change vs. energy need" dynamic requires us to take an "all-of-the-above" approach. Unfortunately, we must continue to rely heavily on fossil fuels for now. However, we can rapidly reduce are dependency by continuing to increase production of clean energy, and by driving hybrids and electric vehicles. The geoengineering technologies and related strategies that Moore advocates for will be needed as well but are not sufficient to reverse the growing devastation created by climate change.
Collectively, we can take actions that create dramatic improvements in earth's climate future, but we must be willing make changes now. Soon it will be too late.
Steven Pearson lives in Bakersfield. He is a retired teacher who enjoys reading, writing, boating, fishing, and pickleball.