I was inspired by Robert Price’s recent report on his visit to the town of his birth — Ames, Iowa.
He listed Iowa residents who rose from their youth in modest Iowa towns to positions of national prominence — including “household names” such as Herbert Hoover, John Wayne, and Johnny Carson.
Price inspired me to ask the same question about my (and presumably your) hometown of Bakersfield where we grew up with great kids. Yet, did any rise to national prominence in their careers?
I suspect your answer is “yes” — as is mine.
Let’s begin with my stories. I hope you’ll share stories about your local friends who achieved national prominence about which most of us in town are otherwise unaware.
In the business world, my earliest Bakersfield buddy — beginning way back at Washington Junior High School — retired as Chief Financial Officer of Transamerica Corp.
His office was at the pinnacle of Transamerica’s pyramid-shaped building in San Francisco — on a floor so small at the peak of the pyramid, it could accommodate only the four most senior executive officers — including my fellow East High graduate, Blair Pascoe.
Another long-term friend who grew up in Bakersfield was a fraternity brother in college and a fellow Navy Officer candidate. At our graduation, we received not only our academic degrees but also our Navy officer’s commissions — plus immediate orders to active duty in the Western Pacific Fleet!
His final two positions before retirement were (1) CEO of Welch Food Corp. in New York whose grape products have been on our local supermarket shelves for decades – and (2) CEO of California Canners & Growers in the Ferry Building at the foot of Market Street in San Francisco. That’s Bakersfield High (then, “KC”) graduate, Terry Whitney.
Then, there are those about whom most of us in Bakersfield have known over the decades — a few personally perhaps. Members of Congress such as Thomas Werdel Sr. and now Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy (Bill Thomas came here later in life) — plus, football professional and national TV sports commentator Frank Gifford plus brothers David and Derek Carr also of NFL prominence. Kevin Harvick, current NASCAR driver and many others in the high-profile sports world.
Not so high-profile yet needing recognition are those in academia, performing arts and religion such as Dr. Gerald Haslam and his work in General Semantics and Metropolitan Opera baritone and movie star Lawrence Tibbett, who performed in the 1920s.
Also at this level is my former local pastor, now The Rt. Rev. Mark Lawrence, Anglican Bishop of South Carolina. He was a member of the Drillers’ 1968 valley championship wrestling team. He is the principal speaker at our 2023 Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast.
At the highest “household name” level are Country Musician Merle Haggard (Buck Owens grew up in Texas), and Earl Warren who was not only governor of California but also chief justice of our nation’s Supreme Court. Warren’s modest family home is still standing on Niles Street, east of Baker Street — “catty-corner” from what was earlier Washington Junior High School.
Whether or not this fun exercise includes social, cultural or other implications for Bakersfield’s future, I have no clue. I simply enjoy seeing — and remembering — friends and acquaintances from my youth who reached the highest conceivable levels in their careers — most emanating from modest means in the hometown we share.
At this season, when we express thankfulness for our many blessings and set plans for the new year, the quality of life of our hometown needs to be high on our list of blessings. We also need to include Bakersfield’s current great people in our plans — even if they, like ourselves, are obscure “unknowns” outside of Kern County.
I pray this positive trend will continue for Bakersfield despite all the craziness happening around us in our state and nation in recent years.
Hopefully, you do so as well.
John Pryor grew up in Bakersfield where, like other kids here, was a Boy Scout, played in school bands, attended church regularly, went out for sports in high school, and enjoyed these years in Bakersfield despite doing so during the Great Depression, WWII and in total anonymity beyond our city limits.