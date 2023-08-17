Pelz Family

Matthew Pelz, born and raised in Bakersfield, is an engineer and a recent graduate of UCLA.

California imports 60% of the oil it consumes every single day from foreign countries. This crude oil comes via ships and is produced by countries such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Ecuador, countries hardly aligned with the California state government’s values or environmental regulations. California has no control over how much oil is produced in the world, only how much it consumes.

California’s dependence on offshore imports due to a lack of interstate pipelines poses a security risk if the oil Californians depend on every day is interrupted. Europe’s quick embrace of more oil and gas projects since the Ukraine conflict has shown the importance of continued domestic investment in oil and gas to national security.

