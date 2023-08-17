California imports 60% of the oil it consumes every single day from foreign countries. This crude oil comes via ships and is produced by countries such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Ecuador, countries hardly aligned with the California state government’s values or environmental regulations. California has no control over how much oil is produced in the world, only how much it consumes.
California’s dependence on offshore imports due to a lack of interstate pipelines poses a security risk if the oil Californians depend on every day is interrupted. Europe’s quick embrace of more oil and gas projects since the Ukraine conflict has shown the importance of continued domestic investment in oil and gas to national security.
Through setbacks (SB 1137), CEQA delays, a fracking ban, and increasing regulations, California is pursuing its stated goal to end oil and gas extraction by 2045. However, a permit denied in California does not prevent a well from being drilled, it relocates the well from Bakersfield to Baghdad. California has no control over how many oil wells are drilled; only how many wells it can regulate.
Drilling more wells in California has environmental benefits by virtue of following the strictest regulations in the world. Local wells harvest resources from well-developed fields utilizing existing infrastructure. A lot more goes into producing crude oil than a well; the associated facilities exist in California and can be reliably utilized to provide sustainable energy no matter the international climate.
There are also significant economic benefits for local economies and the opportunity to demonstrate pioneering lower carbon energy technologies. Allowing investment in the traditional oil and gas business will help places like Kern County that depend on the jobs and tax revenue to grow the hydrogen, carbon capture, and geothermal businesses that can impact oil consumption. The leadership of California oil companies in carbon capture and storage is an early example. Prematurely limiting supply before demand sends money to hostile regimes and harms the California consumer.
Reducing GHG emissions is a global issue and California plays a small part (less than 1% of global emissions). There is only one climate and in order to be a climate leader, California must take ownership to ensure the responsible production of the resources its residents consume.
Californians deserve responsibly sourced crude oil produced by Californians for Californians — oil pumped and processed following the strongest environmental regulations in the world.
Matthew Pelz, born and raised in Bakersfield, is an engineer and a recent graduate of UCLA.