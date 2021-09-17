The working class has spoken, with its votes, that it supports Governor Newsom’s bloated, sleepy and sloppy bureaucracy that caters to the upper class:
• Those who can afford electricity and fuels at any cost,
• Those who tolerate the growing homeless population as they don’t live near those encampments that poop on the streets and shoot-up in public,
• Those who can afford exorbitant housing costs, and
• Those who use subsidies to acquire their EVs that they only drive about 5,000 miles per year.
The working class are not yet enduring enough financial pain from Newsom’s regressive policies toward the Hispanic and African Americans that are 45 percent of the 40 million Californians population.
With President Biden and Governor Newsom believing “WE” can stop climate change from getting worse, a third grader can easily calculate that California’s population of 40 million is only 0.5 percent of the 8 billion on this planet. Even a third grader can see that 8,000,000,000 is larger than 40,000,000. Reducing emissions in the “smaller” countries at exorbitant costs that only the wealthy can afford will have negligible impact on world emission totals.
California voters have expressed their support for Newsom’s emission reduction efforts of “leaking” environmental degradation and humanity atrocities to foreign countries that are supplying the exotic minerals and metals to support green electricity.
As a result of the governor’s continuous efforts to decrease in-state oil production, the crude oil imported from countries halfway around the world, representing 58 percent of the states’ needs, costs California more than $60 million dollars a day, yes, every day, being paid to oil-rich foreign countries.
California voters are supportive of Newsom’s order to end fracking in California by 2024 that will increase worldwide emissions and require California to increase its monthly imports resulting in expenditures increasing from the current $60 million a day to a whopping $90 million every day for foreign countries to support the fifth largest economy in the world.
Before Newsom ceases all oil production in California, he needs to focus on an answer to what will replace crude oil.
• Before the 1900s we had none of the 6,000 products from oil and petroleum products. By ceasing oil production and fracking, the supply chain to refineries will be severed and there will no need for refineries as they will have no crude oil to manufacture fuels and derivatives.
• Manufacturing without crude oil would be terminated for the various fuels for transportation infrastructures and the military, and manufacturing the derivatives that make the thousands of products used in our daily lives would be terminated.
• Without crude oil, how will the world “clone” those oil derivatives that provide the thousands of products from petroleum that are essential to our medical industry, electronics, communications, transportation infrastructure, our electricity generation, our cooling, heating, manufacturing, and agriculture — indeed, virtually every aspect of our daily lives and lifestyles?
• Without replacements for those derivatives manufactured from crude oil, there will be gigantic reductions in living standards of the population in the so-called industrial countries, and any attempt to develop the colonial countries would come to a dead stop.
Californians continue to pay the highest gas taxes and prices in the country and for the ongoing housing crisis through increased housing costs. As tracked by the Center for Jobs and the Economy’s Affordability Index, nearly all necessity costs for the average California family continue to increase. The cost-of-living crisis continues to drive up California’s poverty rate.
Here’s hoping the middle class can financially survive the policies that Newsom, the leader they selected at the ballot box. Hopefully, we can restore the necessary common sense and good judgment to an electorate willing to have such a man for their governor.
Ronald Stein, P.E., is an engineer and founder of PTS Advance, is an internationally published columnist and energy expert who writes frequently about all aspects of energy and economics.