Family trips changed. Consolidating errand runs. Topping off their tanks every day in fear of overnight price increases. Soaring gas price have Californians upending their daily routines, contributing to economic anxiety and financial hardship.
Gas prices in California are the highest in the country due to regulations and taxes. Prices have continued to skyrocket due in part to the volatility in the world energy market caused by the war in Ukraine. This war has brought the price of oil and its economic impact to the forefront of the news.
Many of us went about our daily lives without a thought of where our oil and gas comes from, until now.
California is an “energy island;” we are disconnected from the other lower-47 states. Due to a lack of pipeline infrastructure and shipping costs, our state is extremely limited in its ability to import oil from other states to support energy needs for transportation, businesses, and everyday way of life.
Californians currently consume over 1.8 million barrels of oil a day yet produce only 370,000 barrels each day. This results in an increased reliance on foreign sources of oil, shipped to the U.S. in tankers from places such as Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
The question we must answer at this moment of uncertainty is: Where do we want our energy to come from?
Unlike the strict environmental laws in California, foreign oil has an even greater impact on the environment — from transportation emissions to lack of environmental regulations. Iraq, for example, uses controversial practices with more than half of natural gas produced at its oil fields being openly burned, releasing 30 million tons of carbon dioxide each year. According to the International Energy Agency, these practices and others have seen Iraq’s carbon dioxide emissions increase by 164 percent since 1990. To equal what Iraq emits, a driver would have to go around the world 3 million times.
Despite their appalling environmental record, California imports 15 percent of its oil usage from Iraq — nearly doubled the amount over the last three years.
Why? Because Gov. Gavin Newsom refuses to allow for more domestic production of oil and natural gas. Thousands of permits are stalled awaiting approval.
Newsom halted oil production so he can tout his agenda while turning a blind eye to the environmental assault committed by countries that export oil to the state.
Oil produced in California is done with the strictest environmental standards in the world. A multitude of state agencies and departments along with local officials regularly monitor oil and gas and the equipment used in processing and delivery by both scheduled and surprise in-person visits, ensuring environmental laws are followed.
Kern County is one of the top oil-producing counties in the country, with the energy industry providing more than $10 billion in direct revenue to the local economy.
The significant tax revenues generated by the oil industry fund countless services from public safety to education, while energy producers generously support local nonprofits and charities. They are a part of the community.
Tens of thousands of jobs and careers have been provided by Kern’s oil industry; many of whom are individuals without a college degree or those needing a second chance after incarceration. These skilled men and women earn an average salary of $123,000 a year allowing them and their families to live the American Dream.
Californians are demanding reliable, affordable, and stable energy supplies — a need that can be met domestically right here in California. Supporting domestic energy production is good for our economy, good for the environment, and it is good for the pocket books of California families.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, represents the 34th District. He is the vice chair of the Budget and Transportation Committees.