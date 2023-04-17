Despite being the fifth largest economy in the world, California remains one of the most unequal states in our nation. There is Silicon Valley, with billionaires mixed with rampant homelessness. The California tax system is set up to inadvertently aid those who are already wealthy. Free programs to help the homeless are not working. Middle-class families are leaving California in droves.

According to census data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau, over the course of 2022, 340,000 people left the state of California. The state lost enough people to lose an entire Congressional representative.