In January, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced with great fanfare that nearly 19 percent of all new cars sold in California last year were zero-emission vehicles. In celebrating the milestone, he said that “keeping our focus on the communities that are most impacted by the intensifying climate crisis, we’ll keep pushing ahead to make our clean transportation future a reality in California.”

I would like to know how the governor rationalizes this comment when communities across the globe are being ravaged by his policy to ban gasoline-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles. California’s green future is being built on an economic colonialism that is destroying lives and the environment.

Sen. Shannon Grove represents California’s 12th Senate District, which encompasses large portions of Kern, Fresno and Tulare counties.