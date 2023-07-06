Energy independence ensures that our state is not vulnerable to disruptions or conflicts in the global energy market. Relying heavily on imported energy exposes California to geopolitical risks, supply chain disruptions and price fluctuations. With so many unknowns, California families are left to pay for this uncertainly at the pump.
California used to be a leader in energy independence. Forty years ago, we produced over 60% of our oil. That number is now down to 26%. As of 2022, 74% of California’s oil is imported.
With 1,400 new oil permits collecting dust at Geologic Energy Management Division, California can produce its oil and reap numerous benefits. By embracing energy independence, we can create good-paying jobs, invest in our communities, and retain our hard-earned money within our state and local economies.
California's oil and gas industry is comprised of 55,000 hardworking individuals who play a crucial role in our daily lives. These men and women wake up every day, ready to do the challenging work that allows us to commute, drive our children to activities, and contribute to the local economy.
A significant aspect of these jobs is their contribution to income generation. With an average annual income of $123,000, oil and gas jobs provide a substantial source of earnings for workers. They offer stability and security, helping individuals support themselves and their families. These jobs serve as a pathway to the middle class, particularly for those without a college education.
Furthermore, by producing oil domestically, we ensure that our industry adheres to our stringent health, labor, and environmental laws. Foreign countries from which we import oil don’t have the same regulations, which puts our workers at a disadvantage. By keeping oil production local, we maintain control over the quality of jobs and protect the well-being of our workers.
Contrary to popular belief, oil is not only used for fueling cars and planes. There are more than 6,000 petroleum-based products that we utilize in our daily lives. Even if we were to ban combustion engines in California, we would still require oil for essential items such as tires, asphalt roads, dentures, prosthetic devices, rubber, paint rollers, shower curtains, guitar strings, luggage, aspirin, safety glasses, antifreeze, plastics, and various health-related necessities like gloves, soaps, hand sanitizers, bandages, syringes, N-95 masks and respirators.
Every time we rely on imports, we are jeopardizing more hard-working California families, and we not only miss out on economic opportunities, but we also support countries that may not align with our values or follow the same regulations we do.
Moreover, the environmental impact of transporting oil via tankers is substantial. These vessels emit significant amounts of carbon dioxide, contributing to climate change. Additionally, oceangoing ships have been identified as a significant source of smog-forming pollutants, surpassing even heavy-duty diesel trucks. By reducing our dependence on imported oil, we can mitigate these harmful environmental effects and protect the air quality in our communities.
The importance of being energy independent cannot be overstated. Producing oil at home allows us to create jobs, invest in our communities, and retain our hard-earned money within our state and local economies. It ensures that our workers are protected by some of the world's most progressive laws and regulations. By embracing energy independence, we can build a sustainable future for California while safeguarding our environment and enhancing our economic prosperity.
Rock Zierman is the chief executive officer of the California Independent Petroleum Association.