Rock Zierman is the chief executive officer of the California Independent Petroleum Association.

Energy independence ensures that our state is not vulnerable to disruptions or conflicts in the global energy market. Relying heavily on imported energy exposes California to geopolitical risks, supply chain disruptions and price fluctuations. With so many unknowns, California families are left to pay for this uncertainly at the pump.

California used to be a leader in energy independence. Forty years ago, we produced over 60% of our oil. That number is now down to 26%. As of 2022, 74% of California’s oil is imported.