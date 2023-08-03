image0 (20).jpeg

Rob Purdie is the co-founder of MyCARE and program development coordinator at the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical in Bakersfield.

Just three short years ago, Californians were in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, isolated from friends, family and classmates and facing an unknown future. What started as a little-known virus became an extremely deadly virus that forever changed the way of life for Californians and people around the world.

Even as we continue to grapple with the lingering impact of the coronavirus on our lives, the next epidemic could be right around the corner. What’s worse? We may not have any treatments in the pipeline to combat the next crisis. California policymakers need to act now to fix the dysfunctional antimicrobial market and ensure that we have the drugs we need to combat the next public health threat.