Just three short years ago, Californians were in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, isolated from friends, family and classmates and facing an unknown future. What started as a little-known virus became an extremely deadly virus that forever changed the way of life for Californians and people around the world.
Even as we continue to grapple with the lingering impact of the coronavirus on our lives, the next epidemic could be right around the corner. What’s worse? We may not have any treatments in the pipeline to combat the next crisis. California policymakers need to act now to fix the dysfunctional antimicrobial market and ensure that we have the drugs we need to combat the next public health threat.
Rates of infectious diseases — including many that were previously thought to be under control or eradicated — are on the rise, including hepatitis, malaria, measles, tuberculosis and others. We use older generic antibiotic drugs to treat common infections, but some of these antibiotics are becoming weaker over time — this is known as antimicrobial resistance. The World Health Organization has identified antimicrobial resistance as one of the 10 most significant global health threats.
More than 2.8 million illnesses and 35,000 deaths are attributed to infections with antimicrobial-resistant organisms in the United States each year. Among Californians, this translates to roughly 360,000 illnesses and nearly 4,500 deaths.
Unfortunately, while the pipeline for new antimicrobials was once full, the cupboard is now largely bare due to a market failure and a lack of incentives for manufacturers to invest in researching and developing new treatments. To prevent resistance, fewer antibiotics are prescribed, which creates a vacuum as investors take their money elsewhere and researchers lack the resources they need to develop new drugs.
I know firsthand the uncertainty involved in successfully being treated for a medical condition and the fear patients feel when available treatments are not working. At the age of 38, I was diagnosed with valley fever, a fungal infection common in California but rare in other parts of the country. At the time, I was a married father of two and living in northwest Bakersfield. In the first year, I spent almost six weeks in the hospital, was diagnosed with several other conditions, and had been given several antibiotics and antifungals. None of them were effective in controlling my infection.
After two years as well as two antibiotics and three antifungals that didn’t work, my doctors were finally able to control my infection. At the same time, I became an advocate for other patients and learned that many had battled the same uncertain path to recovery. Even though I failed several drugs, my doctors always had a plan for a different option. Unfortunately, far too many patients run out of options.
Every year that we go without better drugs to treat valley fever, the cost of caring for patients increases by nearly $1.5 billion with almost $700 million of that cost is just in California. Fortunately, Congress is considering legislation that would be a step forward to support vulnerable patients. The Pioneering Antimicrobial Subscriptions to End Upsurging Resistance Act would encourage investment in innovative antimicrobial drugs, improve the appropriate use of antibiotics, and ensure domestic availability when needed.
The PASTEUR Act effectively allows for a “subscription” model, where developers and innovators are paid upfront for new drugs after regulatory approval and the new drugs are kept on the shelf until needed. No patient should ever have to hear that their doctor is out of options to treat their infection.
Developing new medicines is a long, complex and risky process. It is uncommon for the development of a new antibiotic or antifungal to take between 10 and 20 years. As a patient living in the Central Valley, I could still benefit from federal policies to speed up the development of new medicines. As we enter the month of August in recognition of Valley Fever Awareness Month, I urge local lawmakers to co-sponsor the bill to support me and other Californians and pass the PASTEUR Act to stop the next urgent health threat.
Rob Purdie is the co-founder of MyCARE and program development coordinator at the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical in Bakersfield.