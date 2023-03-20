Jeff Vaughan.JPG

Jeff Vaughan is a geologist in Bakersfield.

A recent article about an extensive worldwide Reuters Institute study revealed that only 26 percent of Americans express general trust in the news. This puts us in a tie for lowest level of trust in the world along with Slovakia. This makes me cautiously optimistic for our country and even our state. Ordinary Californians are beginning to realize that a majority of what the press reports in addition to what our monolithic state government crams down our throats is hugely biased and remarkably false.

Let’s begin with what is currently called climate change. It’s been called both global cooling and global warming and ties closely with mass extinction of humanity predictions. Has it amazed you that these doomsayer folks have never once been correct on any prediction and yet now, our one-party state government is adopting this agenda and are currently forcing their fever dreams on us?