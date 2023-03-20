A recent article about an extensive worldwide Reuters Institute study revealed that only 26 percent of Americans express general trust in the news. This puts us in a tie for lowest level of trust in the world along with Slovakia. This makes me cautiously optimistic for our country and even our state. Ordinary Californians are beginning to realize that a majority of what the press reports in addition to what our monolithic state government crams down our throats is hugely biased and remarkably false.
Let’s begin with what is currently called climate change. It’s been called both global cooling and global warming and ties closely with mass extinction of humanity predictions. Has it amazed you that these doomsayer folks have never once been correct on any prediction and yet now, our one-party state government is adopting this agenda and are currently forcing their fever dreams on us?
Don’t accuse them of being ignorant or unintelligent. We’re finally realizing this is purposeful. My contention is that it’s a relationship of opportunity between the liberal California ruling party that is drunk on its own desire for power, the eco-doomsayers who through their religious fanaticism want to actively harm people to save earth, and the primarily liberal, gullible and pathetic press. They all serve each other’s needs by rigidly enforcing their beliefs and trying to silence dissent.
It’s not lost on us that these are also the aims of our international enemies. We Californians don’t appreciate being blamed for our government-caused water shortages, we don’t appreciate being locked down, masked, and put out of work while our government dines at fancy restaurants and gets their hair done at private salons.
We do want to drive our dependable petroleum vehicles. We realize glaring problems with electric cars and unreliable energy sources that only work when the sun shines and the wind blows. We do like our natural gas stoves and fireplaces that work as our ever increasingly failing electric grid goes down.
How about this weather? Put aside the tripe that science is settled on climate change, just like the Fauci-proclaimed “I am science” quote. You’ve been blamed for a 1,500-year mega-drought due to your use of petroleum products. Sorry eco-loons, Mother Nature just erased the drought in California. I researched the official California historical weather records and found this was not an unheard of occurrence of both strong winter and spring storms — shocking!
Mammoth Mountain currently has the second most snowfall in its 54-year history. More interestingly to me is Mammoth’s average snowfall has been steadily increasing from 1969 to present. To double check, I studied Mammoth Pass and dozens of other official California snow records going back as far as 1928, which have mainly been increasing.
Bakersfield rainfall has gradually increased from 1889 to present. Our frequency of hottest days in the summer is decreasing from our first record in 1928 to present. I bet a lot of you are surprised or suspicious as you have only heard about skyrocketing temperatures and plummeting snowfall and rainfall. You have been lied to or misled by manipulated studies that only pick favorable data to try and bolster their own viewpoint. I’ve written previously that CO2 is not a pollutant and the overwhelming majority of the history of earth (4.6 billion years) had much higher CO2 levels than we’ve had for only the last 50 years.
My suggestion for hard working Californians, not the comfortable elite, liberal politicians, or the sycophantic press — vote Republican across the board for several election cycles. A divided government actually works. I guarantee Republicans will not be perfect. By simply voting this way is our only chance to break the one-party monopoly currently allowing these idiots to get away with their deliberate and insane policies that help them and harm us for generations to come.
Jeff Vaughan is a petroleum geologist in Bakersfield.